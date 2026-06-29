Luxury hotel Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur to open in late 2026

Travellers can now book stays at Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, a 268-suite hotel scheduled to open in late 2026 in the Malaysian capital’s Golden Triangle district.

The property is Hilton’s first Waldorf Astoria in Malaysia. Located near Bukit Bintang, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur and the Petronas Twin Towers, it will offer suites ranging from 80 sq m one-bedroom units to a 745 sq m Waldorf Astoria Suite. Each suite is designed with residential-style living spaces and floor-to-ceiling views of the city skyline.