How to enjoy a relaxing weekend in Bangkok, Thailand

But Cote is in the good hands of chef Davide Garavaglia, a recipient of the Michelin Guide Thailand Young Chef Award 2023. The nine-course Carte Blanche menu is the best way to experience Garavaglia’s culinary creativity, with dishes like langoustine in matcha hollandaise, oysters in pil pil sauce with bacon-flavoured oyster mushrooms, and coconut ice cream nestled on a black sesame sponge cake with a madras curry base.

On your second night, you can opt for something a little more casual but no less refined. Villa Frantzen is chef Bjorn Frantzen’s Thai outpost, and you’d likely recognise the name from his restaurants in Stockholm and Singapore (Frantzen and Zen), both with three Michelin stars each. But in lieu of stars, the Villa offers an experience akin to walking straight into chef Frantzen’s own home for a meal. Both the restaurant and bar — housed in two separate buildings — are replete with Nordic sensibilities. Full of clean lines, natural materials like stone and light wood, huge windows and hygge-inducing textiles, Villa Frantzen transports you from the electrifying busyness of Southeast Asia to the tranquil cosiness of Scandinavia.