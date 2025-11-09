A weekend in Chiang Mai, Thailand: Things to do, eat and see

The peaks in the Chiang Mai region are ideal for growing arabica coffee. Try a cup of homegrown brew at a wide assortment of independent coffee roasters and cafes in the city. The coffee company Akha Ama is a pioneer among the growing number of partnerships between highland coffee-growing communities and local cafes. Its founder, Lee Ayu Chuepa, started brewing coffee in 2010 in the Old City with beans from his family farm in Chiang Rai, and now roasts, packages and serves coffee from nine farms with about two dozen employees at three Thai locations. Try an Americano (65 baht) at Akha Ama’s industrial chic cafe near Wat Phra Singh.

3pm | Get comfortable and shop for crafts