A weekend escape through Busan, South Korea’s coastal gem

Busan’s dishes reveal its history. The soup dwaeji gukbap was born of pork bones discarded by American soldiers during the Korean War. Find a slightly elevated version at the original Namcheon-dong location of Anmok, a chain that uses a broth simmered for 24 hours (10,000 won; reservations recommended). Another Busan signature, milmyeon, was developed by refugees from the North. Looking to recreate naengmyeon, a cold noodle dish made of buckwheat, they used wheat flour provided by U.S. military rations. Get it at Seomyeon Milmyeon — a no-frills restaurant in central Busan known for its sweet and spicy red sauce (9,000 won). More adventurous eaters can also try puffer fish, toxic to eat only when improperly prepared, and a local delicacy, in soup (from 12,000 won) at Kumsu Bokguk, a longstanding restaurant near Haeundae Beach.

2pm | Tap into your inner cinephile