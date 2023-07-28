Checking in to The Farm at San Benito, a wellness resort near Manila, Philippines

A medical wellness resort is a tricky thing to get right. Make it too clinical and you might as well check into a hospital and wait for your number to be called. Make it too relaxing and aromatherapy-ish, and all your expensive diagnostic equipment will end up gathering dust as no one would ever consider signing up for anything more taxing than a seaweed wrap.

A 90-minute drive south of Manila, Philippines in Batangas, The Farm at San Benito strikes its balance with admirable ease. One minute, you’re lying in a huge outdoor stone tub filled with algae-green herbs to cleanse your kidneys, and the next, you’re sitting in an air-conditioned, all-white treatment room having an IV drip of vitamin C.