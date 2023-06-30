Checking in to The Original Fx Mayr: What a health reset looks like at this wellness resort in Austria

I never thought it would be so difficult to sit down for a meal without looking at my phone, chew each mouthful 20 times, and drink soups with a teaspoon.

By the second day of my six-day wellness retreat at The Original FX Mayr, the reality of a 600-calorie-a-day plan was hitting hard. But it also revealed how out of whack my eating habits have become.

Located along the scenic Lake Worthersee in southern Austria, The Original FX Mayr opened in 1976 as the first health clinic to espouse the Mayr Cure method developed by Austrian gastroenterologist Franz Xaver Mayr in the 1920s. He believed that a healthy gut was the key to overall health and beauty and the resort’s one- and two-week programmes are based on the principles of sound medical diagnosis coupled with mindful eating, exercise and rest.