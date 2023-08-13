Coasteering, diving for abalones and whale watching: Western Australia has more to offer than you can imagine

It is 7am at Smiths Beach, Margaret River, and I am out for a walk on the beach. The sky lightens from midnight blues to cerulean, illuminating the riotous sea. Today the waves are predicted to be four metres to eight metres high, and the dawn patrol is out (early morning surfers) to catch the swells and start their mornings with an exhilarating ride. As it happens, Margaret River is home to an annual World Surf League and receives throngs of surfer tourists in season.

In calmer seas, Charlotte O’Beirne teaches women of all sizes and ages to swim in the open seas and master the formidable ocean. There’s nothing quite like it when you get into the sea, she said, enticing me for a swim. “You just feel your stresses disappear, and your face lights up. It’s just beautiful,” she exuded, beaming from her morning swim in Gnarabup beach.

O’Beirne has noticed a sea change in tourist expectations from the western coasts. “Pre-COVID, there was an element of staying in organised trips. Now we are seeing lots of people coming down, self-driving, looking for something unique, trying to find something different.”