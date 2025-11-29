What Is agentic AI, and would you trust it to book a flight?

A bot may soon be booking your vacation.

Millions of travellers already use artificial intelligence to compare options for flights, hotels, rental cars and more. About 30 per cent of US travellers say they’re comfortable using AI to plan a trip. But these tools are about to take a big step.

Agentic AI, a rapidly emerging type of artificial intelligence, will be able to find and pay for reservations with limited human involvement, developers say. Companies like Expedia, Google, Kayak and Priceline are experimenting with or rolling out agentic AI tools.

Travellers using agentic AI would set parameters like dates and a price range for their travel plans, then hand over their credit card information to the bot, which would monitor prices and book on their behalf.

These tools, still in their early stages of deployment, are set to grow rapidly: 80 per cent of travel executives plan to begin offering agentic AI tools “at scale” within the next five years, according to a September report by the consulting firm McKinsey & Company and Skift, a travel industry publication.

As with all AI tools, the landscape is changing fast. Here’s a look at what you can, and can’t, do with agentic AI right now, and what the future may hold.

HOW CAN TRAVELLERS USE AGENTIC AI?

For now, agentic tools aren’t able to book independently. Instead, they offer users a much finer level of detail than searches using generative tools.

Think of agentic AI as a personal assistant, said Shilpa Ranganathan, the chief product officer at Expedia Group, which is developing both generative and agentic AI trip-planning tools.

While the more familiar generative AI can summarise information and answer questions, agentic tools can carry out tasks. Travellers benefit by deputising these tools to perform time-consuming chores like tracking flight prices.

“Instead of manually running every search or comparison yourself, agentic AI can do that work in the background and come back with the most relevant options,” Shilpa said.

When comparing hotel options, for example, an agentic tool should be able to pinpoint multiple properties’ rates for your requested dates, identify whether they have availability and compile that information in one place so you can easily compare. A generative tool might simply recommend hotels that broadly fit your budget, and offer links to each website, where you can check the details.

The technology to automate purchases already exists, said Cobus Kok, the vice president for product and AI at the online travel agency Priceline, but consumers may not be ready for it.

“We don’t yet have a view on how much autonomy customers may want,” said Kok, who is developing Priceline’s AI bot, Penny.

When Penny debuted in 2023, it primarily served to answer simple questions, such as if pets were allowed at a hotel. Today, the tool can conduct several searches at once, telling a user, for example, which winter weekend has the cheapest flights for a getaway to Miami.

When it comes to booking, Kok said, “I can definitely see a future where Penny does some tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously.”

Steve Hafner, chief executive of the online booking site Kayak, said his company was “building software that can book, modify and manage travel in real time.” He described the process as “a multiyear journey,” noting it may take time for consumer habits to adjust accordingly.

Google has also begun a phased rollout of agentic AI tools to find restaurant reservations, event tickets and more. The company has not announced a timeline for enabling AI to make reservations directly, though a company blog post hinted at the effort: “In the future, we’ll also make it possible to finish booking flights and hotels directly in AI Mode.”