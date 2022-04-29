US$1.3 million for a tree in a pot: What accounts for the beauty of bonsai?

To the uninitiated, bonsai trees are baffling: Why spend hours, even years, pruning, pinching and wiring a plant to produce the arboricultural equivalent of a miniature poodle?

For enthusiasts the world over, the ancient practice of crafting tiny replicas of mature trees brings contemplative communion with nature. With their abstract shapes, painterly textures and ethereal beauty, bonsai are also living, breathing works of art.

As such, they can be worth anything from US$20 (S$27) to more than US$1 million. The most expensive on record is a 300-year-old white pine that sold for U$1.3 million. But others, like the best artworks, are considered priceless.