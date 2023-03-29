What is it like to travel to Antarctica and is it worth it?

It is now nearly a month since I returned home from my summer expedition to Antarctica on the Seabourn Venture; and the memory that lingers most is of the penguins. Huge colonies of them, like little three-year-old toddlers dressed in black and white tuxedos, as far as the eye can see, milling this way and that on the snow.

At every stop on our 13-day voyage, we encountered different species - Adélie, Gentoo and Chin-strap - clambering up and down rocks, completely oblivious to the cooing ship passengers standing at a distance. Like seasoned movie stars on a white carpet before a battalion of clicking phone cameras. Diving into the frigid Antarctic sea with the grace of Olympic medalists. Filling the air with their gentle croons and full-throated gargles. Beyond cute and photogenic, especially as they waddled and roamed the nests.

And also unbelievably smelly.

That’s one thing they never mention in the Seabourn’s glossy brochures. That penguins poo everywhere, staining entire swathes of white snow a vibrant red with their fishy-scented guano because of the vast amounts of ruby-hued krill they eat and then regurgitate to feed their young.