Need to spend your KrisFlyer miles? Book a cruise or Michelin meal

Travel is slowly recovering, but some of us might be hesitant to hop on a plane just yet. So what else can you use your KrisFlyer miles for?

Last year, Singapore Airlines, in conjunction with MasterCard, launched KrisFlyer Experiences, where members can use their miles on specially curated activities. From cruises to workshops and dining experiences, here are the latest activities that you can book.

BATIK MOTIF LEATHER CARDHOLDER WORKSHOP