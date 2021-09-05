Need to spend your KrisFlyer miles? Book a cruise or Michelin meal
If you’re not planning a trip to Germany or Brunei anytime soon, you might be wondering how to spend your KrisFlyer miles. Here are the activities that you can redeem.
Travel is slowly recovering, but some of us might be hesitant to hop on a plane just yet. So what else can you use your KrisFlyer miles for?
Last year, Singapore Airlines, in conjunction with MasterCard, launched KrisFlyer Experiences, where members can use their miles on specially curated activities. From cruises to workshops and dining experiences, here are the latest activities that you can book.
BATIK MOTIF LEATHER CARDHOLDER WORKSHOP
Date: Now till Dec 31
Price: 10,000 KrisFlyer miles per participant
Ever wanted to make your own leather cardholder? This three-hour workshop by Bynd Artisan will teach you basic skills and techniques, such as grain direction, cutting and skiving, of handling leather. You’ll be creating your own limited-edition cardholder with a piece of European-sourced natural grained leather, featuring the unique Singapore Airlines batik motif pre-stamped onto the leather.
You’ll also bring home a reusable batik pattern canvas sleeve, exclusively designed for this workshop.
Book here
TWO-NIGHT WORLD DREAM CRUISE
Date: Nov 17 to Nov 19
Price: 38,000 to 75,000 KrisFlyer miles per redemption (depending on number of pax)
Planning to go on a cruise? You can use your KrisFlyer miles to book a bespoke cruise experience on board Dream Cruises’ World Dream. This experience comes with a two-night stay in the Balcony Stateroom, available for single occupancy, two guests or three guests. In addition to the array of activities already available on board, KrisFlyer members can enjoy specially curated SIA activities such as batik rose making, balloon sculpting and KrisFlyer-exclusive Bingo games.
This cruise is also the first to feature Dream Cruises’ Nordic Christmas-themed festivities, which include a Nordic Village, Santa Express and Christmas Market.
Book here
FOUR-COURSE LUNCH FOR TWO AT JAAN
Date: Oct 7
Price: 65,000 KrisFlyer miles for two pax
In case you haven’t heard, Jaan by Kirk Westaway was recently awarded two Michelin stars. If you haven’t already dined at Jaan, now’s the perfect time to go.
This experience features a four-course lunch for two. The menu features dishes such as leek and potato soup with black truffle, organic hens egg, barbecue wagyu beef and more. Wine pairings, however, are at an additional charge of S$108++ per pax and half pairings at S$75++.
Book here
SET MENU FOR TWO BY JACOB JAN BOERMA
Date: Nov 6
Price: 65,000 KrisFlyer miles for two pax
Some of the KrisFlyer experiences aren’t for sale to the public, such as this dinner by celebrity and three-Michelin-starred chef, Jacob Jan Boerma. Held at One Farrer Hotel, this dining experience will closely replicate the experience at the White Room, Boerma’s restaurant in Amsterdam.
Enjoy Boerma’s signature dishes such as beef with roasted sambal dressing and open ravioli of kohlrabi. Boerma has also prepared two exclusive dishes for Singapore with a twist, an eggplant cannelloni and turbot with cauliflower with a hint of curry.
Book here
SET MENU FOR TWO BY HEIKO NIEDER
Date: Sep 15
Price: 65,000 Krisflyer miles for two pax
Also happening at One Farrer Hotel is a dinner by two-Michelin-starred chef, Heiko Nieder. This experience brings some of Nieder’s signature dishes, served at Switzerland’s The Dolder Grand hotel in Zurich, to Singapore. Dishes include Heiko’s iconic wagyu beef cheeks with barbecue sauce, lobster green curry and more. Although Nieder won’t be present at the dinner, he will “appear in a very special way”, KrisFlyer said on its website.
Book here
Check out more KrisFlyer Experiences here