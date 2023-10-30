Exploring Thong Lor, the Beverly Hills of Bangkok, Thailand

The network of streets that extend like tendrils north of Sukhumvit Road between Phrom Phong, Thong Lor, and Ekkamai skytrain stations offer some of Bangkok’s richest rewards.

Outside on the sidewalks, vendors tend to giant broth-stained terrines and manoeuvre sizzling woks over charcoal burners, the chatter from their customers cutting through the broiling tropical heat like galangal in a chilli-laden tom yam sour-spicy soup.

Lining these streets, an ever-replenishing of sleek restaurants and drinking venues include some of the city’s finest options for dining and imbibing.

Temple hopping and immersion into traditional Thai culture is not a thing in this part of the city, which is resolutely "new Bangkok". For entertainment and creature comforts, however, there are few better places to be.

Certainly, upper-crust Thais have long had a penchant for these neighbourhoods, evidence of which comes with the presence of ultra-salubrious mansions and the nose-to-tail parade of luxury cars that snake (slowly) down Sukhumvit Soi 55 (Soi Thong Lor) and Sukhumvit Soi 63 (Soi Ekkamai) at busy times of the evening.

There's a pleasingly egalitarian feel to the area with legendary all-night dining joints and long-standing speciality stores balancing out the organic juice bars, chic community malls and exclusive restaurants.

While there are plenty of hip coffee shops, spas and unique shopping options that vary from vinyl treasure troves to fashion boutiques to keep anyone occupied during the daylight hours, this part of Bangkok is particularly lively after dark.