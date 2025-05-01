Where to eat in Singapore: These local hotels are raising the bar on taste and experience

The way to a man’s heart may be through his stomach, but under challenging economic conditions, the way to the wallet matters too. This is even more so for hotels, which have been actively stirring up ways to entice both local and international tastebuds.

According to the Marriott hotel group’s Future of Food 2025 report, culinary tourism in the Asia Pacific is projected to reach US$6.2 trillion (S$8.15 trillion) by 2033 and is poised to be a key driver of global travel recovery over the next three to five years.

Petr Raba, Marriott International’s vice-president of food and beverage for the Asia Pacific (excluding China) region, shared that “88 per cent of high-net-worth travellers in Asia Pacific now prioritise gastronomy as a key reason for travel, reflecting a shift toward more immersive and experience-led dining”.

Marriott hotels have increasingly been using ingredients such as cage-free eggs and poultry from Singapore and Malaysia and offering more healthy options like fresh greens and whole grains in its menus. Espousing the minimal waste philosophy are restaurants like FYSH at The Singapore Edition, which uses every part of the animal in dishes like the FYSH Bone Noodles, where fish bones are boiled to a soft texture and then mixed with flour to create the noodles. Low- and non-alcoholic options are also becoming more prominent on their hotel bar menus.