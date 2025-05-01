Where to eat in Singapore: These local hotels are raising the bar on taste and experience
From dishes and drinks with a Southeast Asian bent to a-la-carte buffets with tableside service, hotels are pulling the stops to draw customers.
The way to a man’s heart may be through his stomach, but under challenging economic conditions, the way to the wallet matters too. This is even more so for hotels, which have been actively stirring up ways to entice both local and international tastebuds.
According to the Marriott hotel group’s Future of Food 2025 report, culinary tourism in the Asia Pacific is projected to reach US$6.2 trillion (S$8.15 trillion) by 2033 and is poised to be a key driver of global travel recovery over the next three to five years.
Petr Raba, Marriott International’s vice-president of food and beverage for the Asia Pacific (excluding China) region, shared that “88 per cent of high-net-worth travellers in Asia Pacific now prioritise gastronomy as a key reason for travel, reflecting a shift toward more immersive and experience-led dining”.
Marriott hotels have increasingly been using ingredients such as cage-free eggs and poultry from Singapore and Malaysia and offering more healthy options like fresh greens and whole grains in its menus. Espousing the minimal waste philosophy are restaurants like FYSH at The Singapore Edition, which uses every part of the animal in dishes like the FYSH Bone Noodles, where fish bones are boiled to a soft texture and then mixed with flour to create the noodles. Low- and non-alcoholic options are also becoming more prominent on their hotel bar menus.
Mazen Abilmona, general manager of Pullman Singapore Hill Street, which has three dining concepts Moga, Madison’s and El Chido, said that there is a penchant for creativity and comfort in dining, with a dose of storytelling and surprise. He said: “Guests are looking for elevated but approachable experiences, where familiar dishes are reimagined with flair and cocktails go beyond the ordinary.”
It is a similar story at The Standard, Singapore, where executive chef Nicholas Cheng observed that locals appreciated bold, complex flavours that are inherent in Singapore’s rich food culture, while tourists liked to explore new combinations and more experimental takes on familiar dishes. He said: “For locals, we offer elevated takes on comfort food, infused with layers of flavour through techniques like fermentation and pickling. For tourists, we introduce unexpected elements, creating exciting, boundary-pushing dishes that still retain a sense of familiarity.”
We check out what nine hotels are stirring in their pots.
AMARA SINGAPORE
The hotel’s Cafe Oriental, which serves popular local fare such as laksa, kueh pie tee and nasi lemak, launched the Local Legends series this year to showcase Southeast Asia’s culinary heritage.
Among the guest chefs were home chef Christina Hunter of Hunter’s Kitchen, who created traditional Indonesian dishes with a touch of her Teochew-Peranakan heritage such as Asam Garam Sotong (squid cooked with tamarind) and Tempe Orek Ikan Bilis (stir-fried fermented soybeans with anchovies). Rempapa’s chef Damien d’Silva also whipped up Peranakan and Eurasian dishes such as Ayam Buah Keluak and Eurasian Lamb Dhalcha. Up next is a collaboration with zichar restaurant Keng Eng Kee Seafood and Chin Mee Chin Confectionery, which is well-known for their kopi and freshly baked buns with thick spreads of housemade kaya.
ARTYZEN SINGAPORE
Cafe Quenino levels up the ordinary breakfast with the likes of blue swimmer crab in a Chilli Crab Omelette and house made five-spice chicken spam in the Rolled Scallion and Egg Pancake. The Nasi Lemak Kedgeree riffs on the traditional combination of flaked fish, boiled rice and eggs by using crispy whitebait and hot smoked trout instead, along with a serving of sambal goreng.
Half of Quenino by Artyzen’s tasting menu is meant to be eaten with the hands for a tactile experience. Unconventional ingredients are also highlighted in a palatable way, such as the pungent Jungle Garlic in a sauce for a wagyu beef cheek, and petai in a coconut cream paired with marron. The vegetarian menu is also crafted to maintain the same depth of flavours as the main tasting menu. Scallops in the Assam Laksa are replaced by slow-cooked king oyster mushrooms while the fried rice swaps out chicken stock, squid, bottarga and fried pork lard for kombu stock, konjac, grated cured egg yolk and fried potato puffs.
Look out for their monthly wine dinners, where experts introduce unconventional pairings and labels such as Heavensake, which is crafted by a champagne and a sake maker.
COURTYARD SINGAPORE NOVENA
Go to modern Asian restaurant Sky 22 for boldly flavoured mains such as Pork Bibimbap, a koji-marinated pork belly in a rich kimchi broth, and Keluak Bak, where tender baby back ribs are cooked with tamarind and buah keluak, an earthy black nut commonly used in Peranakan cooking that is rarely tackled in typical hotel restaurants. Feeling ravenous? The semi-buffet lunch, which includes salads, soups and desserts, along with a choice of mains, is a steal at S$29.50 (US$22.50) per person.
It's Californian vibes at rooftop bar Las Palmas with fun dishes such as the Tikka Taco, which wraps tandoori lamb and creamy hummus in a taco, and Clock Out Cluck In, where cornflake-crusted chicken is served with salted egg yolk that has been stir fried with cornflakes for an extra crispy punch. Wash it down with cocktails such as the dry and complex The Racquet Club, a negroni with hints of roselle and umeshu, and refreshing House of Tomorrow, a jasmine-infused vodka with lychee.
MONDRIAN SINGAPORE
Modern cafe and wine bar Christina’s goes Mediterranean with dishes like wood-fired seafood on baked rice and clams with chorizo, while Italian restaurant Bottega di Carna dishes out classics such as the Basket Tortelli stuffed with butternut squash, pumpkin and Parmigiano Reggiano and grilled Duroc pork rack with pine nuts and pickled mustard seeds.
Sharing the Asian story is cocktail bar Jungle Ballroom, whose menu roams the streets from Hyderabad to Melaka, showcasing Asia’s rich traditions and cultures. Intriguing drinks include a surprisingly clean Gibson Pho with the aroma of beef tallow and the dessert-like Ube, a concoction of ube (purple yam) cream liqueur, vodka, coconut and jackfruit.
THE ROBERTSON HOUSE BY THE CREST COLLECTION
Local farmers and craft beverage makers such as Tanglin Gin, Pyroast and Toh Thye San Farm are all part of the hotel’s culinary story. Highlights at the Anglo-Asian Entrepot include the Aged Vinegar and Malt Sugar Glazed Kurobuta Pork Chop and the Charcoal Roasted Spanish Octopus Leg, which was served on a banana leaf alongside sambal hitam, fingerling potato, and burnt lime in an appetising balance of smokiness, spice and bright citrus acidity.
Noticing that guests leaned towards familiar desserts, director of culinary and beverage operations Nixon Low created Peanut Butter and Chocolate, a treat that meshes traditional peanut candy, 72 per cent dark chocolate mousse, chocolate sponge cake and cashew nut praline for “nostalgic comfort with an elevated twist”.
At speakeasy Chandu, tasty bar bites like crispy spring rolls of tiger prawns and a coconut mayo dip with Sarawak pineapple pulp are complemented by layered drinks such as the oaky-citrusy Lunar Renewal cocktail, which uses Jura 12 Year Old Single Malt Whisky, bergamot liqueur and sparkling lychee water.
PULLMAN SINGAPORE HILL STREET
Get ready for fun food with local sprinkles. Izakaya concept Moga matches quaffable tipples with tasty bar bites. Think Salted Yuzu Highball, where yuzu saline is mixed with buckwheat tea syrup and genmaicha infused whisky, and a Dirty Sake-tini of sake and shochu with pickling brine. Delicious bar bites include Spicy XL Clams in chilli bean paste and yuzu kosho, Smashed Batata (sweet potato) in wasabi mayo and Crispy Squid in sansho fish sauce and green chilli.
El Chido brings local and Mexican influences together in dishes like Chicken Rice Chimichanga and Breaded Fish Otah Tortilla, paired with cocktails such as the Clarified Strawberry Mojito and El Naranja, both of which include house-made infusions and layered flavours. American all-day-diner Madison’s includes local dishes such as laksa, Hainanese chicken rice and bak kut teh. It currently has a collaboration with Old Chang Kee for an afternoon tea special.
THE STANDARD SINGAPORE
Executive chef Nicholas Cheng uses fermentation and pickling to elevate comfort food at the hotel’s izakaya-style Kaya. For example, to amplify umami levels, shio koji is used to marinate the chicken and duck in Burnt Karaage and Koji Quack respectively. He also fermented chilli dressing for the Cold Sakana Somen and tare sauce in Grilled Sweet Pork Jowl Cheeks to dial up complexity and depth. Quality ingredients also make a difference: The breakfast laksa uses thin and delicate handmade Kyoya Inaniwa udon from the Akita prefecture while the adzuki beans in the red bean croffle carry the tang of fresh yuzu zest.
Cocktails at Kaya are standouts too: The Bloody Mary is a savoury, clarified concoction of tomato water and sous vide vodka with bell peppers while the Sochu Highball is a refreshing blend of lapsang souchong-infused shochu and plum umeshu.
VOCO ORCHARD SINGAPORE
Check out the Grilled Out Sunday lunch buffet at the hotel’s steakhouse Opus Bar and Grill where items like beef prime rib, crispy pork knuckle and grilled seabass are prepared on demand. In particular, the “Chef’s Speciality of the Day” is flambed and finished tableside for an entertaining flourish.
With sessionable drinks in vogue, the restaurant also offers S$15 Amaro-forward cocktails that are served on trolleys and crafted from scratch tableside. Chef Dean Bush, Voco Orchard’s executive chef, explained: “Amaro pairs beautifully with grilled dishes, offering refreshing flavours that enhance rather than overpower the rich aromas of our food.”
W SINGAPORE-SENTOSA COVE
The hotel’s open-fire grill house Skirt works on a minimal waste, whole-animal philosophy, serving wagyu cuts purchased directly from producers such as Australia’s Blackmore Rohnes and Kumamoto prefecture’s Kurohana. Don’t miss their seafood and poultry either. Fish trimmings add complexity to the rich marinade in the dry-aged hamachi ceviche while the dry-aged duck blends a classic French duck a l’orange recipe with bold Peking duck essence. The whole duck is cooked on the crown and the wings and legs used for the jus.
