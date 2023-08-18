What is it like to dine at Niras, the new Hong Kong outpost of Asia’s Best Restaurant Le Du

“The supply system (in Hong Kong) is similar to the one in Bangkok. We work a lot with small farmers and fishermen who keep the best stuff for regular customers like us who have been working with them for a long time. In Hong Kong it is the same. We have to slowly build the trust and connection,” explained Ton. More importantly, quality remains paramount for Ton. “We are not using local ingredients just for the sake of doing so. We’d import ingredients if we cannot find similar good ones here. At the end of the day, you must provide customers with the best.”

The poetic journeys implied in the Niras’ name are distilled in dishes that traverse Thailand and distil the essence of Thai cooking – fresh ingredients bolstered by vibrant flavours and the skilful use of herbs and spice. Our six-course signature dinner menu started off with easy amuse bouches: A sweet corn tart lightly perfumed by lemongrass and kaffir lime dressing; a longan wood-smoked hamachi mixed in a traditional Thai fruit dip of caramel and fish sauce known as nam pla waan; and a deep-fried taro puff stuffed with cabbage and seasoned with curry powder.