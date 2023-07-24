What is it like to dine at the Sezanne, the best restaurant in Japan?

First things first, Daniel Calvert, the British chef of Sezanne, which has been named The Best Restaurant in Japan in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 list, would like to set the record straight.

“I could never call myself the best in Japan, it is a ridiculous thing to say,” said the 35-year-old culinary maestro helming the uber buzzy Sezanne, which is located at the swanky Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Marunouchi.

“We do not take it too seriously, there are a lot of great restaurants in Japan.”

Ranked No. 2 on the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, behind Le Du in Bangkok, Sezanne is ahead of other Japanese restaurants including Den (No. 4), Florilege (No. 7), La Cime (No. 8) and Narisawa (No.10). The restaurants are all in Tokyo, except La Cime, which is located in Osaka.

“The 50 Best list is based on meals that people have enjoyed and restaurants that have been well talked about in the last 12 months. It does not necessarily mean we are the best in Japan ‒ we just got the most votes this year,” he elaborated.