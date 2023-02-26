How to be a ‘promad’: What is ‘promadic travel’ and why should you care about it?

Remember the days when holidaying at home was the only type of travel we did? When revelling in birdsong and rediscovering local green spots were the highlights of the month? With travel back in full swing, it’s easy to forget our promise to be more thoughtful, sustainable travellers.

Well, that’s not the case if you’re a promadic traveller. In 2019, Design Hotels coined the term ‘promadic’ – a portmanteau of progressive and nomadic – to describe a type of traveller guided by the principles of sustainability and wellness.

“The promadic mindset has flourished in recent years, propelled by a renewed consciousness around travel following the pandemic and compounded by material shifts in consumer social, environmental and cultural attitudes,” says Sarah Doyle, VP Global Brand Leader of Design Hotels.

A recent survey conducted with their community found that 83 per cent think sustainable travel is vital and 93 per cent would skip an over-touristed city in favour of a lesser-visited destination, demonstrating that promadic travellers are a niche that cannot be ignored. “Travellers no longer seek isolated resorts that repeat experiences they can have at home: they want true cultural immersion, transformation and knowledge,” stresses Doyle.