What is sleep tourism and will you pay to go on a sleep vacation?

They booked into a sleep retreat in Thailand, that offered a Sleep Enhancement programme. The week-long stay (it included full board and meals, airport transfers, wellness consultations and health screenings) had them working with a naturopath, TCM practitioners and even a life coach to find them sleep therapies and lifestyle practices that could address the insomnia.

“It’s a combination of things that they offer: There are massage treatments but there’s also nutritional guidance, a bit of Reiki and yoga. It’s all to help you find calm and better coping strategies, so your sleep doesn’t get disrupted, and you regain your focus,” she shared.

The qualitative difference to their sleep outlasted the holiday, as they followed through on the practices and implemented them into their lives when they returned. Along with diet changes, her husband now does yoga with her regularly and that helps them not just with better sleep but renewed their closeness – date nights are scheduled after yoga classes.

While the holiday did not come cheap (she declined to share what it cost although we checked on a similar package and it runs up to S$6,000 for a seven-day programme, not inclusive of air tickets), she said it was worth every dollar spent.

“For once, I came back from holiday without feeling more tired. You always do these vacations that are packed with activities, and you end up feeling more exhausted. This wasn’t just a resort vacation where you were laying on the beach, getting too much sun or drinking cocktails from sunset, either. It was purposeful, meditative and a reset of sorts,” she explained.

This year, they are planning another sleep vacation, maybe to a big city destination, since more hotels are offering sleep packages. “The difference is not going on a holiday that makes me more tired. I don’t necessarily want to go to another sleep retreat, but I realise we can enjoy what a city has to offer and still choose not to be over-stimulated. We can slow down a bit, there’s less fear of missing out, and you get more out of your vacation that way,” she said.