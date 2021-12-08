What to wear for public speaking, in real life or onscreen

I’m not sure that master orator Cicero had which toga-and-sandal combo would look most authoritative at his company conference in mind when he said, “In an oration, as in life, nothing is harder than to determine what is appropriate.”

But his point is a good one. In our image-conscious, visual age, what you wear to speak in public matters more than ever. And with conferences, talks and festivals returning in physical and hybrid form, the need to look good in real life and on screen, often simultaneously, means it’s more complicated than ever.

Victoria Hitchcock is a fashion stylist and personal image maker based in the Bay Area of San Francisco who advises Fortune 500 executives and tech founders. Recently, several people have sought her advice on dressing again for live events.

“Many people have so much information and experience in thought leadership but they don’t know how to hone that into the perfect presentation so that you don’t lose your audience in the first minute,” Hitchcock said. She has a checklist that informs outfits: What is the venue? What is the time of year? Will you be sitting or standing? Is the light hot, is it hitting you from above? Who is moderating? Who are your peers?”