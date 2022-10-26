What you need to know about Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon

Such a meticulous approach to winemaking — right out of the playbook of top Bordeaux and Burgundy vintners — was rare at the time in Chile. Tirado’s efforts have since paid off, helping to turn Don Melchor into one of the finest producers of Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon.

Tirado is one of the many visionary winemakers in Chile who came to the fore in the late 1990s and helped put Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon on the map.

MOUNTAINS AND TEMPERATURE SWINGS

While Chile hasn’t completely shaken off its reputation as a producer of cheap or value-for-money wines (a rub-off from the 1980s when the wine industry was building itself on the back of exporting cheap wines), Cabernet Sauvignon — and to a large extent, Bordeaux-style blends — has been leading the country’s wine premiumisation charge in recent years. Top wine producers like Don Melchor and Vinedo Chadwick are making complex, expressive potions that’d give their friends in Bordeaux a run for their money.

Mathias Camilleri, master sommelier and associate director of F&B operations at Como Lifestyle, first tasted Chilean wines about a decade ago and felt they were fruit-driven and lacking in depth when compared with Bordeaux wines.

“On hindsight, it was unfair to compare them as they were unique in their own ways,” said Camilleri. “Perhaps in the past, Chilean winemakers were trying to replicate the style of Bordeaux, which was fair at an early stage.” These days, he added, Chilean wines have found their own unique style; one that pleases the expectations of various customer tastes.

Zachary Tay, head sommelier of Mandala Club, said the line between Old World and New World styles has blurred. “Consumers have moved on from Robert Parker-style [or fruit bomb] wines, seeking a balance of flavours and freshness that is easy to understand. This has forced winemakers to up their game,” he said. “[Chilean] winemakers today are better equipped to handle weather variations and make great wine.”