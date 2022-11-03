Whatever life throws at us, these top chefs know there is a right citrus for every occasion

“Citrus fruits originated in Asia ─ in the regions of southern China, north-eastern India and Thailand ─ and were cultivated in this region for thousands of years; and it took 12 centuries for orange and lemon trees to be present in the gardens of the Mediterranean,” shared acclaimed modern French chef Anne-Sophie Pic, who recalled a somewhat indirect encounter during her teenage years discovering teas, one that sparked her affection for bergamot (or bergamot orange), the fruit of the citrus bergamia plant that is native to southern Italy. She had learned of its essential role in the creation of Earl Grey tea and noted how she was particularly taken by the fruit’s “rich, green and very heady aroma”. “Since then, (the bergamot) never ceases to exert its fascinating taste on me; its relaxing benefits are well recognised ─ and it has become indispensable to me,” she mused.

Pic has coincidentally grown into a bit of a celebrated pundit when it comes to citrus fruits. “I love citrus fruits in general since I learned about them at the citrus conservatory in San Giuliano, Corsica and in Eus near Perpignan in France,” she clarified. To boot, the collaboration with the scientists at the same citrus conservatory led to a handsome book on citrus ─ simply dubbed Agrumes ─ that boasts botanical and historical information on 130 citrus varieties, backed by recipes from Pic and some of the best of her peers, the likes of Pierre Hermé, Yannick Alléno and David Toutain.

She added: “I enjoy using (bergamot) in the Berlingots, one of my signature dishes, and it goes very well with matcha, watercress and ginger. The innovation of the “berlingot” lies in its (pyramid) shape, which guarantees a good balance between the quantities of pasta and stuffing, resulting in a soft, creamy and very tasty filling. Bergamot emphasises and magnifies the vegetal notes in this dish and (adds) depth and freshness. It works equally well with both herbal and spicy notes such as coffee. It is a natural flavour enhancer, and one of the most beautiful citrus fruits.”

Uniquely aromatic and rich, citrus fruits such as bergamot and Japanese citruses are also often featured on the menu at her Singapore outpost, La Dame de Pic at Raffles Singapore, shared the restaurant’s chef de cuisine Francesco Di Marzio, who highlighted how they reflect Pic’s culinary philosophy, one that champions a “powerful combination of flavours and aromatic complexity”. He added: “Currently on our menu, yuzu is used to add a bright flavour to the sushi rice and sencha in The Blue Lobster from Brittany (dish) that is further enhanced with a genmaicha and Madras curry bisque. In another example, konatsu (aka hyuganatsu, a natural hybrid of yuzu and pomelo) is cooked confit and plated together with Taïnori chocolate mousse and jasmine panna cotta and ice cream for a dessert course.”

BEYOND COMPLEMENTARY

While a wider variety of citruses are being appreciated, and in delightful new ways, the popularity of Japanese varieties such as sudachi and yuzu have already earned their place in several other cuisine styles. The latter in particular is as popular as its lemony cousins in almost as many similar drink recipes and confection. The prized qualities of its rind and juice, both in and out of season, have also inspired many Japanese chefs to feature the fruit more creatively.