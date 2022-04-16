What’s it like to dine on Gaggan Anand’s ‘greatest hits’ without him there?

The last time I licked my plate at a Gaggan Anand event, Kiss’ heavy metal hit Lick It Up blared in the background, everyone lifted their plates in sync, and the outre chef worked the dining room like a rock star at his own private concert.

This time, several years and a pandemic later, we were seated in a darkened and far more sedate dining room, non-descript music wafting softly in the background. Licking the plate feels a little absurd when the mood is less rock concert, more afternoon-at-the-club.

The venue in question – in case you’ve missed the hoopla surrounding the feted Indian chef’s foray into Singapore – is the members-only Mandala Club. Its cavernous ground floor has been transformed into a Gaggan Anand playground, with neon aphorisms (“people should fall in love with their eyes closed”) emblazoned against dark walls and cheeky motifs dotted across the space (“turn my knob” sits the message above a pair of door handles).

Because of the pandemic, Anand’s eponymous Bangkok restaurant closed in April last year. Thailand’s loss was Singapore’s gain and seven months later, the chef and his team arrived to begin their much-hyped 10-week residency.