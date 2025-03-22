What’s in your emergency travel bag?

Everybody has those five or six things that can make or break a vacation — items that become clutch when you need quick support for your health, your hygiene or simply your comfort. Call it a travel emergency stash, a travel essentials kit or a save-the-day bag; whatever the name, it contains crucially helpful items stored in a roller bag or checked luggage that ensures a vacation can get back on track.

While vital travel needs like prescription medicine go into backpacks, purses or other personal items, a save-the-day bag has the items you need for longer trips, in your hotel room or rental, those household necessities that you wouldn’t think twice about unless you aren’t at home, and there’s none to be found.

Jennifer Monna, a former flight attendant and current diplomat in Washington, said she always packs sachets of one of her favourite beverages.

“I pack these decaf coffee packets, since decaf is hard to find in other countries, and you can’t expect your host to provide you decaf,” she said. She also recommends taking along a multi-type power adapter, one that doesn’t take up a lot of space.

What’s in your save-the-day bag? Below are some of the staples that can make your next trip a lot more comfortable.

EYE MASK AND EAR PLUGS

Packing them in your save-the-day bag gives you a second chance to not forget them — and sleep. Even if you don’t use an eye mask or ear plugs at home, it’s better to not lose sleep over a drape-less window or a rowdy bar next door.

EMERGENCY MEDICINE

Everyone’s health story is different, but for most, some medication comes in handy during a vacation pinch. That might include basics like Tylenol, aspirin, melatonin or vitamin C. A more individualised stash might include a thermometer, a COVID-19 test, rehydration tablets, Miralax, Gas-X, ear or eye drops, allergy pills, insect repellent, condoms, birth control, menstrual products and so on.

Some people consider bringing common antibiotics, but doctors may not want to prescribe medication before you fall ill. What’s critical is rechecking your medical supplies before and after each trip, and throwing out anything that is expired or degraded in any way (imagine your bag sitting on a hot tarmac).

ELECTRONICS ACCESSORIES

Consider a universal adapter that works around the world, so that you can charge up in China and blow-dry in Brazil. An extra cable for cellphones, USB devices and laptops is also a good call. (As for a battery or power bank, check the individual airline's restrictions.)

PERSONAL SAFETY

You might sleep better at night with a door stop alarm, a small wedge that emits a loud noise when someone opens your door. Similarly, the She’s Birdie personal alarm can attach to your purse or backpack and sets off a loud beep when you yank it — great for jogs in unfamiliar destinations. And although you can’t bring pepper spray or mace in your carry-on, some airlines and destinations allow it in your checked bag; check the rules before packing.

LUGGAGE SCALE

Snagged a couple of bottles of Malbec in Argentina? Overshopped in the Marrakech medina? It’s not so uncommon to find that a checked suitcase can be heavier on the return leg of a trip. But, depending on the airline, the cost of an overweight bag can lead to a depressing scene at the airport check-in counter. Before you head to the airport, whip out your trusty luggage scale, or consider stashing a bag that folds up and can be unfurled to pack the extras you might pick up.

AN EXTRA SET OF UNDERGARMENTS

Self-explanatory.

TOILETRIES THAT WILL SOOTHE YOUR BODY OR MIND

Forgot to pack your toothpaste for a business trip, your lip balm for a ski vacation, or your beloved face cream for any getaway? Make your travelling life easier by storing a backup of your favourite, most essential cosmetics in your checked pouch.

SIMPLE TREASURES

A clothespin. A hair band. Matches. A pen. There are some random household items that can solve a pesky problem when you’re on the road. Consider also: Laundry detergent packs, a pocket umbrella and a sewing kit.

“I always bring laundry detergent sheets with me,” said Kate McCalley, a travel content creator based in Prague. “Too many times I have had to go out and buy it myself.”

Shannon Sims © The New York Times.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.