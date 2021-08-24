Why are Singaporeans snapping up S$220 watermelons and S$450 persimmons?

Reyna Wang, owner of premium fruit store MomoBud, reports a doubling of her customer base during this COVID-19 period, compared to pre-pandemic times.

She said: “We launched MomoBud in 2015 with seasonal and exotic fruits in mind, at a time when grocery e-commerce wasn’t as popular. Over the years, we realised a shift in Singaporeans' preference for higher quality fruits compared to the mass market varieties commonly seen in supermarkets.”

MomoBud imports ultra-luxe fruits from Japan and other countries such as the world’s most expensive Ruby Roman grapes from Ishikawa prefecture, which cost between S$200 and S$300 per box and Shizuoka Crown muskmelons that retail from S$108 to S$133.