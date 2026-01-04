Where do top chefs eat in Jakarta, Indonesia?

"This is another place that I can comfortably take my wife and two kids. The Gading Serpong outlet is family-friendly, while the offering is more on the healthier side since the base is chicken broth soup. They also have a lot of fresh vegetables and quality meat options. The fun part is creating your own mix of sauce – you can make it savoury, sweet, or spicy. They also have outlets around Jakarta."

Jakarta branch at Jl. Suryo No.42, Kebayoran Baru, Jakarta

Pagi Sore

"Whenever I crave for Indonesian spices, my go-to is Pagi Sore. I was born and raised in Bali, and during my time there I discovered that Padangnese food was not the island’s forte – as compared to Jakarta. After trying out different Padang joints, Pagi Sore suits me best because I feel the taste is well-rounded. It might not be the most authentic, but the balanced taste is more to my liking. I usually go for lunch, to avoid the bedtime bloat. The original Pagi Sore is located in Cipete, South Jakarta."

Jl. Cipete Raya No.2 1, Cilandak, Jakarta

Costa