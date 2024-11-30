Where do top chefs eat in Bali?

“This popular Batu Bolong hot spot has crowds spilling out the patio every night thanks to chef Benjamin Cross’s menu that has something delicious for everyone. My wife and I love the slow-cooked lamb shoulder, spiced cauliflower and smoked tuna dip with flatbread, which we order as a base and build from there! The space has a nice terrace, a chill ambience and friendly service. Be sure to book ahead.”

MASON, Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.39a, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Warung Makan Pak Sedan

“I first discovered Warung Makan Pak Sedan in 2006 when I lived in Ubud, and it’s remarkable how nothing has changed since. They still serve the same delicious plate of Balinese nasi campur (mixed rice plate) with ayam betutu (smoked chicken), sate lilit (ground chicken satay), lawar (mixed steamed vegetables) and sambal (chilli relish). Located next to the Pengosekan petrol station, the food is simple and delicious, making it the ultimate Balinese comfort food.”

Warung Makan Pak Sedan, Jl. Made Lebah No.3, MAS, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia

Lulu Bistrot

“This French bistro is a great date night out in the heart of Canggu with a romantic atmosphere, strong culinary team and a good wine list. My wife loves lamb bourguignon over noodles and I recommend the beef ribeye or pate.”

Lulu Bistrot, Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.72, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia

Syrco BASE