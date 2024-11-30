Where do top chefs eat in Bali?
From local Balinese cuisine to the best bars and bakeries, find out where top chefs eat on the Island of the Gods.
Bali may be known as the Island of the Gods for its natural beauty and rich cultural traditions, but it’s also quite the foodie paradise – and not just for local Indonesian cuisine. From tasty nasi goreng, chicken satay and babi guling at local warungs to world-class international cuisine, there’s no better way to get a taste of Bali than through the ‘food-steps’ of the island’s top chefs.
WAYAN KRESNA YASA, CHEF-OWNER, HOME BY CHEF WAYAN
A local legend from Nusa Penida, chef Wayan was the former global culinary director of Potato Head before launching his own restaurant (Home by Chef Wayan) in Pererenan. He is also the author of PAON, a cookbook on authentic Balinese food and recipes.
Dapur Bali Mula
“For authentic Balinese cuisine, you must visit Dapur Bali Mula in North Bali. Chef Jero Yudi welcomes guests into his home in Les Village, Buleleng, where everything is made in-house with local ingredients, including the famed Balinese home-brewed rice alcohol, arak. I order his homemade coconut palm nectar, juruh, for my restaurant (three hours away in Pererenan) just to use in my dipping sauces. It’s that good!”
Dapur Bali Mula, Les, Tejakula, Buleleng Regency, Bali 81173, Indonesia
MASON
“This popular Batu Bolong hot spot has crowds spilling out the patio every night thanks to chef Benjamin Cross’s menu that has something delicious for everyone. My wife and I love the slow-cooked lamb shoulder, spiced cauliflower and smoked tuna dip with flatbread, which we order as a base and build from there! The space has a nice terrace, a chill ambience and friendly service. Be sure to book ahead.”
MASON, Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.39a, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Warung Makan Pak Sedan
“I first discovered Warung Makan Pak Sedan in 2006 when I lived in Ubud, and it’s remarkable how nothing has changed since. They still serve the same delicious plate of Balinese nasi campur (mixed rice plate) with ayam betutu (smoked chicken), sate lilit (ground chicken satay), lawar (mixed steamed vegetables) and sambal (chilli relish). Located next to the Pengosekan petrol station, the food is simple and delicious, making it the ultimate Balinese comfort food.”
Warung Makan Pak Sedan, Jl. Made Lebah No.3, MAS, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Lulu Bistrot
“This French bistro is a great date night out in the heart of Canggu with a romantic atmosphere, strong culinary team and a good wine list. My wife loves lamb bourguignon over noodles and I recommend the beef ribeye or pate.”
Lulu Bistrot, Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.72, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Syrco BASE
“Syrco BASE is my go-to place in Ubud for special occasions. I enjoy the way chef Syrco’s menus tell the story of a refined Bali, with natural resources and artisans that deserve our admiration. Order the Heritage menu for the full effect! My favorite, though, is Syrco BASE Ku, the small chef’s counter behind the restaurant where you get to chat with the chefs and watch them in action.”
Syrco BASE, Jl. Sri Wedari No.72, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
BENJAMIN CROSS, CULINARY DIRECTOR, MASON, HAWKER, THE BACK ROOM, BAR VERA
A Melbourne native, Benjamin Cross heads up the kitchen at one of Bali’s most beloved Mediterranean-inspired restaurants, Mason. He is also the man behind popular Pererenan bistro, Bar Vera, and intimate drinking dens Hawker and The Back Room.
Baro Pizzeria
“At Baro Pizza, the sibling restaurant to Baro Bakery, owner Emerson has perfected a pizza-by-the-slice concept that boasts the best crust in town, with toppings that are distinct and packed with flavour. A small selection of natural wines adds to the experience, making it the perfect spot for a casual catch-up over some seriously good food.”
Baro Pizzeria, Jl. Canggu Padang Linjong No.52A, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia
Waatu
“An intimate new restaurant concept by one of Australia’s top chefs, James Viles, Waatu is located in Ungasan on the clifftop above Sundays Beach Club. The experience centres around wood-fire cooking, with a standout selection of skewers cooked over coals. Sit at the kitchen bar where you can watch the chefs in action and enjoy a more personalised dining experience.”
Waatu, Jl. Pantai Sel. Gau, Ungasan, Kec. Kuta Sel., Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80362, Indonesia
Tempo Doloe
“Tempo Doeloe is one of my favorite spots to bring visiting chefs who want a taste of authentic Indonesian cuisine. The dishes are cooked to order, and everything arrives at once, giving you the full Indonesian dining experience. My go-to dishes are the kambing (grilled goat), the crispy fried fish, and the soto ayam (chicken soup).”
Tempo Doloe, Jl. Sunset Road No.8, Kuta, Kuta District, Badung Regency, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Bar Souvenir
“This hole-in-the-wall gem is located in Berawa and focuses on crafted cocktails, natural wine, sake and snacks. An intimate bar, devoted to the senses.”
Bar Souvenir, Gg. Jalak VIB No.4, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
WILL GOLDFARB, FOUNDER OF ROOM4DESSERT
Visionary pastry chef and founder of Room4Dessert (R4D) in New York City before relocating to Bali, Will Goldfarb was crowned World’s Best Pastry Chef in 2021 and starred in Netflix’s Chef’s Table 4.
Ayam Betutu Rama
“Nothing compares to the smoky rice under a perfect Ayam Betutu – Bali’s signature spiced and roasted chicken in banana leaf. Add some sambal and that’s it. Ayam Betutu Rama can’t be beat. Check it out, it’s not just another roadside attraction – it’s the real deal.”
Ayam Betutu Rama, Jl. Panji Jl. Banjar Kwanji No.17, Dalung, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Pande Egi Babi Guling
“Nothing compares to the incredibly fresh and juicy suckling pig (babi guling) from our friend Dodo at Babi Guling Pande Egi. A family business that he has grown into an entire village, it’s more than a restaurant – Pande Egi is a snapshot of a traditional way of life, accessible equally to locals and tourists who frequent it. A true Balinese gem.”
Pande Egi Babi Guling, Banjar Pande, Beng, Kec. Gianyar, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80513, Indonesia
Dome
“Duck inside this bar with futuristic space-y beach vibes after catching a show at Potato Head and sample the latest yummy snacks from chef Diego and team. Nice place to drink with solid wines – always a good time.”
Dome, Desa Potato Head, Jl. Petitenget No.51B, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Home by Chef Wayan
“Local legend Wayan Kresna Yasa never stops hustling to deliver a refined version of his favourite Balinese flavours. Fresh ingredients, refined technique, yummy drinks and smiling service, out of a casual street front setting. Unmissable.”
Home by Chef Wayan, Jl. Pantai Pererenan No.92, Pererenan, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Seniman Kopi
“Ever wish you could have your coffee exactly the way you wanted it but without the attitude? Look no further. Seniman is the ultimate coffee nerd paradise with beans from every which way, processed to every possible degree, and served with a smile by knowledgeable, fuss-free baristas. A great open secret.”
Seniman Kopi, Jl. Sri Wedari No.5, Banjar Taman Kelod, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
DAIJIRO HORIKOSHI, CHEF, TAKUMI BALI
Originally from Osaka, chef Daijiro Horikoshi is a revered master of Kaiseki cuisine, which he serves at Takumi along with artistic omakase and a la carte menus. The former Chef de Cuisine of KU DE TA is also behind Kohaku, which brings Edo-style crystal-shaped candies to Bali.
Kadoya Udon
“Udon is an important soul food for people from Osaka, especially Kitsune Udon that’s topped with a sweetly cooked thin piece of fried tofu. This taste brings me back to my childhood days in my hometown. At Kadoya, everything is done just right – from the texture of the noodles to the perfectly balanced sweet and salty soup.
Kadoya Udon, next to Papaya Supermarket, Jl. Merta Nadi No.24C, Kuta, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
KU DE TA
“I love having breakfast at KU DE TA (KDT), especially early in the early morning after a surf session. Cosy and calm, it’s way less crowded than in the day so you can enjoy the sea breeze and ocean views to yourself. Bonus points for the giant breakfast that’s very filling.”
KU DE TA, Jl. Kayu Aya No.9, Seminyak, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
Babi Guling Sari Kembar 99
“There is nothing special about Babi Guling Sari Kembar 99, but that’s exactly what makes it so special. Here, you’ll find flavours that you’ll never find outside of Bali. No matter what kind of chef tries to recreate this outside of Bali – famous or not – they will never be able to replicate it exactly. And that’s why it’s so special.”
Babi Guling Sari Kembar 99, Jalan Teuku Umar Barat No. 99 Denpasar Barat Kerobokan Kelod Denpasar, Kerobokan Kelod, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80119, Indonesia
Segno
“Delicious drinks and cocktails in a relaxed atmosphere? Head to Segno, where the cocktails by Sebastian and Kensho range from simple to complex – but always crowd-pleasing. Add some bites from Luma downstairs and you’ve got your night sorted.”
Segno, Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.91, Canggu, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali, Indonesia
John Hardy The Long Table
“A beautiful and wonderful culinary journey through Indonesia by the talented young chef Tomy Saputra. From the warm service to the delicious appetisers, mains and desserts, it will definitely convert anyone who didn’t already love Indonesian food.”
John Hardy The Long Table, Jl. Petitenget, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
EELKE PLASMEIJER AND RAY ADRIANSYAH, CHEF-OWNERS, LOCAVORE NXT
The legendary Dutch-Indonesian chef duo of Eelke and Ray founded award-winning Locavore before evolving it into Locavore NXT, where they continue to push the envelope on hyper-local, progressive cuisine in Bali.
Sangsaka
Ray: “My wife and I have made Sangsaka our go-to spot for special occasions and we always bring our son along. Yunika and Kieran really nail elevated Indonesian food while keeping it super authentic. The menu is updated often with new dishes, but one thing you can’t miss is the Yunika sambal. It's great with everything and highly addictive!”
Sangsaka, Jalan Pangkung Sari No. 100 Kerobokan, Kerobokan Kelod, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Makan Padang Ampera
Ray: “I grew up on Sumatran food and after years of living in Bali, I finally found this place for authentic Padang cuisine right on one of Denpasar’s busiest streets. They’ve got a great selection of small plates, and if you’re lucky, you might get to try their delicious tripe and cow intestine curry!”
Makan Padang Ampera, Jalan MT Haryono No. 90, Kota Malang
Pica South American Kitchen
Ray: “Located right in the middle of Ubud just a short walk from the previous Locavore, Pica is a cosy space with delicious South American dishes. Try the ceviche, empanada, and whatever’s on the blackboard special!”
Pica South American Kitchen, Jl. Dewisita, Ubud, Kecamatan Ubud, Kabupaten Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia
Club Soda
Eelke: “Not only does Club Soda have really nice drinks, the food is pretty damn tasty with a weekly changing menu. Order from their secret cocktail menu hidden underneath a carved mangosteen, or come on a Sunday for their epic Noodle Battles. They also host music and F&B events that showcase interesting spots in Bali and beyond.”
Club Soda, Jl. Tegal Sari No.5, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Sederhana
Eelke: “Hands down the best place to try nasi padang (food from central Sumatra), which is regarded as one of the best spots for food in Indonesia. Expect lots of weird but wonderfully tasty things here like brain curry, beef feet, crispy beef lungs and more.”
Sederhana, multiple locations
REUBEN DAVIS, CHEF AND CULINARY CONSULTANT
The first guest chef in residence for The Legian Seminyak in Bali, Reuben Davis was most recently Group Culinary Director of The Mandala Club in Singapore before venturing out to start his own culinary consultancy.
Riviera Pererenan
“I love the original Riviera in Berawa, but Pererenan feels like a slightly more grown-up version. The flatbread comes fresh out of the oven all fluffy and goes well with everything, while the handmade pastas are really exceptional. What I love most though is the hospitality here – Emilio and his team really make you feel like you're coming home.”
Riviera Pererenan, Jl. Pantai Pererenan No.134, Pererenan, Kec. Mengwi, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80351, Indonesia
Ulekan
“I always come here for amazing Indonesian food, where they manage to keep the authenticity of Indonesian food while using great quality ingredients. Their sambal selection is really good – be sure to try the satay and nasi lokal made with Berawa rice.”
Ulekan, Jl. Tegal Sari Jl. Pantai Berawa No.34, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Fu House
“I love Fu House for its contemporary yet edgy Thai-inspired cuisine. The menu is perfect for sharing – try all the little snacks and small plates, especially the smoked tomato salad and Kingfish crudo with Thai basil, gin and citrus kosho. Pair with some cocktails and it’s the perfect spot for a group night out.”
Fu House, Jl. Petitenget No.123 X, Seminyak, Kec. Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Mosto
“Mosto is Indonesia’s first natural wine bar and for me, the best wine bar on the island. Located in Berawa, it’s relaxed and loungey with a forward-thinking menu. Order something from their extensive by-the-glass selection and pair with small plates like the two-layer lasagnetta.”
Mosto, Jl. Pantai Berawa No.8, Tibubeneng, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia
Hut by Shelter
“For excellent baked goods, I go to Hut by Shelter, where there’s a bakery with fresh-baked goods downstairs and an open-air, breezy dining area upstairs. The perfect spot to get out of the hustle and bustle of Seminyak, come for brunch and get the whipped hummus with baked eggs and sumac.”
Hut by Shelter, Jl. Drupadi 1 No.2b, Seminyak, Kec. Kuta, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361, Indonesia