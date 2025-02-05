Where do top chefs eat in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia?
From nasi lemak to bak kut teh, find out where top chefs eat in Malaysia’s capital.
When Malaysia’s top chefs step away from their own kitchens, they traverse Kuala Lumpur in search of the flavours that first drew them to cooking. Their choices paint an intimate portrait of the city's culinary landscape, from sizzling woks at corner hawker stalls to the polished dining rooms of their peers. At these tables, where Michelin-recognised restaurateurs break bread over shared plates of nasi lemak and tea-time kuih, one glimpses where those who feed the city’s most refined palettes choose to feed themselves.
KIAN LIEW, CHEF-OWNER AT BOL
Singaporean Kian Liew traded a successful career in interior design to open Bol in Kuala Lumpur, now a Michelin-selected restaurant, for two consecutive years. His culinary journey began at age 11, cooking family meals while his mother worked, which sparked his fascination with flavour combinations. Following a successful Paris pop-up, he established Bol, where his menu celebrates the complex layering and cultural heritage of Peranakan cuisine.
Four Eye Hokkien
“The Four Eye Hokkien stall exemplifies Kepong's street food excellence through its masterful wok hei cooking. My favourite dish is their Ying Yong Chao, which has that elusive breath of the wok that transforms the ordinary into something extraordinary. Their deep-fried vermicelli is nicely crisp, and flat rice (Hor Fun) noodles are beautifully charred, with a smoky aroma in each strand and bite.”
17, Jalan 9/62a Bandar Menjalara 52200, Kuala Lumpur
Restoran Heng Kee Delights
“At Restoran Heng Kee Delights, the bak kut teh arrives in bubbling clay pots, releasing an aromatic blend of herbs and spices. The broth has the perfect balance between dang gui (Angelica root), star anise, and cinnamon, while tender pork cuts contrast with silky enoki mushrooms and tofu puffs. Perfect when dipped in a house-made chilli sauce, packed with garlic and bird’s eye chillies.”
31, Jalan 3/62a, Bandar Menjalara 52100, Kuala Lumpur
Nasi Lemak Shop
“This neighbourhood spot in Bandar Utama elevates Malaysia's beloved comfort food with perfectly cooked coconut rice perfumed with pandan. Their sambal strikes an ideal balance of sweet, spicy and smoky notes, while classic accompaniments - from crispy ikan bilis to ayam goreng berempah (spiced fried chicken) – are all thoughtfully executed. I always enjoy the unpretentious setting, their warm, efficient service and the diverse crowd it attracts.”
G10, Oasis Business Center BU4, Changkat Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama 47800, Petaling Jaya Selangor
Shanghai Restaurant
“When I’m in the mood for an elegant meal, Shanghai Restaurant in JW Marriott offers refined Shanghainese cuisine in a sophisticated setting. Standout dishes include their xiao long bao with perfectly thin skins, a melt-in-your-mouth dong po rou (stewed pork) deeply infused with aromatics, and delicately steamed cod in soy sauce.”
183, Jalan Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
SAL SABEEL, EXECUTIVE CHEF AT KAYRA AND COAST BY KAYRA
Chef Sal Sabeel helms Kayra, a Michelin-selected restaurant in 2022 and 2024, while his latest venture Coast by Kayra earned a Bib Gourmand in 2025. Drawing from his Kerala heritage and training at CGH Earth Hotels, he works with restaurateur Meriam Alfonso to reimagine traditional South Indian flavours through a contemporary lens. Their collaboration has established a new paradigm for modern Indian cuisine in Kuala Lumpur
Sup Haji Abu Jalan Doraisamy
“Proudly original since 1961, this long-standing stall has been a mainstay in downtown KL for decades. I love how the broth is consistent and packs a punch of flavour; especially when dipped with the roti bengali, it’s perfect on a rainy night.
24, Jalan Doraisamy, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur
Bala’s Banana Leaf
“I frequently patronise Bala’s Banana Leaf for its quality meals and convenient location close to Kayra. The high standard of the dishes, both vegetarian and non-vegetarian, is always maintained because the restaurant is being helmed by the mother and two sons.”
25, Lorong Ara Kiri 1, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur
Capital Cafe/ Kedai Makanan Capital
“I always come here to have the satay. For Malaysian satay, I find most of the satay sauce very sweet, but this is one place that does not over-sweeten their sauce, and it just hits the spot.”
213, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, City Centre, 50100 Kuala Lumpur
Sambal Hijau
“I regularly eat at this popular Malay nasi campur (mixed rice) spot because they offer a wide variety of lauk (dishes). The daging dendeng (spiced meat jerky) here is especially good.”
2990, Jalan Sungai Penchala, Kampung Sungai Penchala, 60000 Kuala Lumpur
JUN WONG, CHEF DE CUISINE AT YELLOW FIN HORSE, ELSE KUALA LUMPUR
Chef Jun Wong returned to Kuala Lumpur in 2017 after honing her craft in Michelin-starred and World's 50 Best restaurants abroad. At Yellow Fin Horse in Else Kuala Lumpur, she champions elemental cooking techniques like open flame, smoking, and fermentation while emphasising sustainability and social responsibility. Her culinary philosophy of "respect, restraint and understanding" shapes her approach to ingredient-driven cuisine.
Chan Thong Kee
“Run by two generations of OG Chinatown vendors, they have just recently set up their Google Maps marker, to my utter delight, and I can now share my favourite (not so secret) spot for good chicken Hor Fun. The broth is well balanced, with notable chicken and prawn flavour, without being overpowering or uncannily sweet or umami-laden. It’s very true to the Cantonese palate - delicate but has depth. The Hainan-style poached chicken is also very well executed and served at room temperature. You can see the layers of gelatine coating the smooth chicken skin and the “just cooked” texture of the flesh. Gizzards and liver are in their braising liquid without grainy texture or unpleasant innards aftertaste.”
30, Jalan Hang Lekir, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur
Palillos Yakitori
“I find them to be an underrated, simple and affordable yakitori with Spanish influence. Reasonably good grilling, with a good selection of vegetables and pork for those who want variety other than just chicken. I’d say it’s a nice casual spot where you can just drop in and quickly get something that is satisfying and comforting.”
23, Jln Mesui, Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur
Village Park Nasi Lemak
“This is a nostalgic thing, I pretty much grew up eating this nasi lemak, and although this national dish is rightfully nicknamed the ‘breakfast of the champions’, I could eat it pretty much any time of the day. The fried chicken is marinated with turmeric and has a nice crunch to it, and the rice is wonderfully fluffy and fragrant. The sambal, though, is a bit divisive; some find it too sweet and not spicy enough. For me, my spice tolerance level is quite low, so that’s fine, but it does seem to lack a bit in the depth and richness of Belacan paste.”
5, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Tiong Hokkien Mee
“Famous for their KL-style stir-fried Hokkien noodles, although it’s the Nam Yu chicken wings that does it for me which I find consistently good, no matter when I visit. The wings are juicy and well-marinated with the fermented bean curd, and the skin has just a thin and nice layer of crisp to it. Their fried rice, stir fried Choy Tam (a rare find in Chinese restaurants nowadays) and Cantonese-style noodle dishes are good too.”
Ground Floor, 89, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Bunn Choon
“Bunn Choon was founded in 1893. Although this KL stalwart is known for its old school pastries and baked goods, it's the dim sum I go for. Good classic selections such as braised pork ribs with fermented black bean, steamed fish paste etc are my regular orders as well as well-executed staples such as har gow and siew mai.”
3, Jalan Balai Polis, 50000 Kuala Lumpur
Hong Ngek
“This spot along Jalan Tun HS Lee is a bonus find and an old-school restaurant which is essentially an institution now. Their cuisine leans towards the Hakka region of Chinese cuisine, with really classic dishes such as crab meatballs, braised fish maw, lotus leaf chicken, herbal chicken, signature tofu and the yam basket.”
50, Jalan Tun H S Lee, 50100 Kuala Lumpur
GUILLAUME DEPOORTERE, CHEF DE CUISINE AT MOLINA
Belgian chef Guillaume Depoortere took the helm at Molina KL in March 2024, where he quickly earned a Michelin star and the Opening of the Year Award in the 2025 Kuala Lumpur Guide. Beginning his culinary journey at age 13 in Belgium, he rose to sous chef at three-starred De Librije by age 20, where he developed his passion for fermentation. His impressive trajectory includes roles at Mraz & Sohn, Aimsir, and Louis Restaurant, where he helped earn two Michelin stars within three months of opening.
Valentine Roti
“I love the roti masala here best of all. As a Belgian, we love our potatoes so to be able to eat the masala potatoes folded into a roti, that’s just amazing.
1, Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, Kampung Datuk Keramat, 54100 Kuala Lumpur
Fifty Tales
“I am good friends with the three boys who are running it and I enjoy going there on my day off for some good chats and amazing noodles. Whenever I go, I tend to stick to the OG noodles with pork belly and some XO dumplings on the side.”
19, Jalan 21/11b, Sea Park, 46300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
Heritage Pizza
“This place is just around the corner from where I live, so I eat there often. Also, pizza is one of my favourite things ever and their quality is consistent. When I go, I always order the spicy Diavola.”
26-G, Jalan Doraisamy, Chow Kit, 50300 Kuala Lumpur
Entier French Dining
“Chef Romain Fabre cooks some amazing food here. If we go, we usually just pick some a la carte and decide what we feel like that day. The last time, I got the sweetbreads which were amazing.”
Level 41 at, Alila Bangsar, 58, Jalan Ang Seng, Brickfields, 50470 Kuala Lumpur,
Softe
“I have a weakness for soft serves, and the salted egg version here is so good!”
Ground Floor, IB Tower, 8, Jln Binjai, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur,
CHRISTIAN BAUER, EXECUTIVE CHEF-OWNER AT TROIKA SKY DINING
Chef Christian Bauer, born in Luxembourg but a Malaysian resident for over three decades, is the executive chef-owner of Troika Sky Dining alongside partner Eddie Chew. From their perch on the 23rd floor of The Troika, their collection of restaurants – Fritz, Fuego, Strato and Mr. Chew's Chino Latino – have become landmarks in Kuala Lumpur's dining scene. His maverick approach and meticulous attention to detail have shaped these establishments into sophisticated dining destinations in the heart of the city.
Pau Kee
“When I have time for breakfast, my day often starts with a bowl of simple and good wonton noodle soup at Pau Kee.”
10, Jalan Utara, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
Santa Chapati
“Another favourite breakfast spot is no-frills chapati at Santa Chapati on Jln Tun HS Lee.”
11, Jalan Tun H S Lee, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur
Elegant Inn
“Weekend lunch is invariably dim sum at Elegant Inn, which incidentally also produces a decent dinner, even if their best lap mei fun in town does not get my vote.”
2.01, 2nd Floor, Podium Block, Menara Hap Seng, Jalan P. Ramlee,, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Uo-Sho
“If there’s time for dinner, it’s off to Uo-Sho where we leave matters to chef Kuni and just tell him when to stop feeding us.”
Plaza Damas, N-1-4, Jalan Sri Hartamas 1, Taman Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur
Sushi Ori
“If I’m feeling flush, I might indulge in a series of sushi (and just sushi) at Sushi Ori.”
Menara Keck Seng, 203, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
Enoshima
“I come here for the great homecooked Japanese fare. Forget the maki rolls and go for the stir-fried bitter gourd, egg white and chicken or the inimitable quick-fried chicken liver. I go there as much for the relaxed Japanese surfer atmosphere than the food (don’t expect any surfers to turn up, though!).”
Cosway Guesthouse, Ground Floor, Lot G22-24, 88, Jalan Raja Chulan, 50200 Kuala Lumpur
Oversea Restaurant
“The original Oversea on Jalan Imbi was recently renovated and is a KL institution. The ham yue fah lam poh (salted fish and pork belly clay pot) is to die for; the service is brisk but usually kind-hearted and the steamed fish is always reliable. Pre-order the stuffed whole cabbage, if your friends will stand for it.”
84-88, Jln Imbi, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
CHONG YU CHENG, CHEF-OWNER AT TERRA DINING AND ESCA
Self-taught chef Chong Yu Cheng (better known as YC) runs Terra Dining, a Michelin-selected restaurant for 2025, and Esca in Petaling Street, having begun his culinary journey with Above Gastrobar in Ipoh. After a three-month stage at Stockholm's Restaurant Frantzen, he returned to Malaysia to establish Terra Dining, where he explores his fascination with local cuisine and ingredients. His latest venture, Esca, showcases his interpretation of global cuisine in a bistro setting.
Kedai Kopi Hock Seng Hin
“Hidden in Pudu's heart, Hock Seng Hin is such a gem that I almost feel guilty sharing it – I can already picture the two elderly sisters scolding me for letting their secret out! Their tiny menu of Cantonese classics is forever etched in my mind: fish head in black bean sauce, various vegetable dishes with your choice of protein, and if you're lucky, pig fallopian tubes with belacan. What's truly magical is how they achieve incredible wok hei even in gravy-heavy dishes, with my absolute favourite being their tofu – it's this glorious creation swimming in egg gravy, loaded with spring onions, and somehow managing to be both intensely flavorful and surprisingly light at the same time.”
231, Jalan Pudu, Pudu, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur
Restoran Wong Mei Kee
“At the Michelin Bib Gourman-endorsed Wong Mei Kee, I'll boldly say it – they might just serve the best Cantonese roast pork in the world. Their siu yuk is a masterpiece: imagine crackling so perfectly uniform it's like edible bubble wrap, sitting atop meat that's gloriously pink and juicy instead of the usual grey and dry stuff you get elsewhere. What makes it truly special is their unique smoking process using longan and lychee wood, lending a subtle fruity note to each meticulously cut cube (and yes, the owner personally cuts every piece). The prices might make you wince, but when you taste perfection like this, you understand why.”
30, Jalan Nyonya, Pudu, 55100 Kuala Lumpur
Hing Kee Bakuteh, Kepong
“Hing Kee's Michelin Bib Gourmand status is well-earned, even if their lighter, clearer bak kut teh challenges Klang's traditional dark, herbal style. What makes their broth special is its deceptive depth – it's wonderfully meaty without being heavy, brightened with fresh coriander, and every cut of meat and offal is cooked to absolute perfection. The proteins are so well-infused that they're delicious even without the broth (sacrilege in bak kut teh circles, I know!), and don't get me started on their braised chicken feet and fried bean curd soaking up all that gorgeous soup.”
121, Jalan Kepong, Metro Prima, 52100 Kuala Lumpur
Amazonas
“I know it might seem odd to pick a Latin American spot as one of my KL favourites, but Amazonas keeps drawing me back with its vibrant, hearty dishes at surprisingly reasonable prices. Their Wagyu picanha is quite the show, arriving on a miniature charcoal grill with an exciting array of sauces – from gooseberry-tomato salsa to guasacaca – that turn each bite into an adventure. But my heart truly belongs to their arroz nikkei: imagine perfectly cooked Chilean cod atop risotto-style rice in Peruvian cheese sauce, creating this incredibly rich, umami-packed dish that somehow manages to be both comfort food and fine dining at once.”
The Exchange TRX, PL09 & L04.03, Park Level, Persiaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange, 55188 Kuala Lumpur
Rokunana Washu Bar
“I'm a big fan of yakitori, where simple chicken is transformed through ultimate respect and surgical butchering into mind-bogglingly specific cuts. At Rokunana, Gino-san (a former car salesman who became obsessed with yakitori) crafts a brilliant 7-skewer omakase where his chicken liver is a standout – sake-brushed and grilled to achieve a perfect contrast between its moist interior and smoky exterior, while the bonjiri (bishop's nose) eats like Wagyu with its ethereal texture. But it's the chicken breast that truly shows his technical mastery: impossibly tender, smoke-kissed, and topped with wasabi relish, it's quite simply the best I've ever had.”
Publika, D5-G3-2, No.1, Jln Solaris Dutamas, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur