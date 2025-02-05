Where do top chefs eat in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia?

“This is a nostalgic thing, I pretty much grew up eating this nasi lemak, and although this national dish is rightfully nicknamed the ‘breakfast of the champions’, I could eat it pretty much any time of the day. The fried chicken is marinated with turmeric and has a nice crunch to it, and the rice is wonderfully fluffy and fragrant. The sambal, though, is a bit divisive; some find it too sweet and not spicy enough. For me, my spice tolerance level is quite low, so that’s fine, but it does seem to lack a bit in the depth and richness of Belacan paste.”

5, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Tiong Hokkien Mee

“Famous for their KL-style stir-fried Hokkien noodles, although it’s the Nam Yu chicken wings that does it for me which I find consistently good, no matter when I visit. The wings are juicy and well-marinated with the fermented bean curd, and the skin has just a thin and nice layer of crisp to it. Their fried rice, stir fried Choy Tam (a rare find in Chinese restaurants nowadays) and Cantonese-style noodle dishes are good too.”

Ground Floor, 89, Jalan SS 21/37, Damansara Utama, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Bunn Choon