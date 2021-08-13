Soju is becoming more popular in Singapore, thanks to the Korean wave

Traditionally, soju was distilled from rice grains but a rice shortage in the 1960s prompted the South Korean government to ban the use of rice for alcohol production. Soju producers then switched to using starches. Although the ban was lifted in 1999, many modern soju producers continued using the alternative ingredients, which are also cheaper than rice grains.



“Soju drinkers have gotten used to the spirit produced [with starches],” said Tan. “Hence using a mix of starches to make soju has become the new normal today.”

Jang highlighted that sojus made from ingredients other than rice are not inferior.



“[The ingredient used] is also dependent on the history of soju production in relation to its geographical location. Some regions in South Korea are not suitable for rice cultivation, so they make soju with other ingredients like millet, sorghum, or sweet potato,” said Jang. “I believe they are just different, not wrong or inferior.”

SOJU WORKS BEST WITH GRILLED MEATS

Soju is often coupled with Korean BBQ. Lim said: “Soju pairs well with pork belly and grilled meats in general. It’s traditionally been known to cut through grease and oil very well, so much so that they even use leftover soju to wipe down the oily tables in Korean BBQ restaurants.” Somaek or soju with beer is perfect when drunk with crispy fried chicken, she added.



Tan said the unflavoured Chamisul Fresh is versatile enough to be paired with local dishes like sambal stingray, satay, and BBQ chicken wings.



Pairing food with soju is pretty much a casual affair – there’s no need to put on your sommelier cap.



Jang noted that Korean cuisine is usually served as a set, and not a multi-course, meal. Thus, multiple food and alcohol pairings aren’t needed. “All the dishes are served at the same time except desserts,” he said. “People usually pair their set meal with one type of Korean spirit or wine. They generally do not drink different types of spirits or wines at a meal, unlike in French cuisine.”