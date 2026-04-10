Where to eat and drink in Taipei according to a Singaporean who lives there

For Singaporean Jayson Ong, weekends are for exploring the city he’s called home since November 2024. The director of product design for e-commerce company Coupang Taiwan moved to Taipei then and has since discovered a handful of favourites that he recommends to friends and family whenever they visit the Taiwanese city. “What struck me most about the dining scene when I first moved here is the hyper-localism and seasonality that contribute to such unique flavours like tea-infused dishes and fermented bean curd desserts,” he said.

His background as an experience designer means he looks beyond the food and drink, paying close attention to every touchpoint at a restaurant or bar. “Everything from the curvature of a bar to the service pacing and even the ply of a napkin says something about the place, the people behind it, and their point of view. It’s the difference between a place that’s just trying and a place that actually gets it,” he added. “If you aren’t curating the vibe down to the fibre, you’re just filling space.”