Where do top chefs eat in Bangkok, Thailand?

"I never ate so much Italian food until I moved to Bangkok from Florida, and there is no better place to do that in the Kingdom than at this cosy neighbourhood trattoria. When you're there, you are family (or at least I feel like it). You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, but I live and die for the Panzanella."

20/4 Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Khao Tom Jay Suay

"This would be my death row meal. It's a classic side of the street, a very Bangkok joint that's been open for something like 100 years. The stir-fried pork with olives, Chinese sausage salad, and stir-fried dok kajorn flowers with glass noodles are some of my favourite bites in the city."

547 Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok 10100

Ore