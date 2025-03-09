Where do top chefs eat in Bangkok, Thailand?
From street food stalwarts and Michelin-garlanded fine dining to the best bars and bakeries, find out where top chefs eat in Asia’s most exciting culinary destination.
Few places in the world can rival Bangkok's culinary abundance. As a historic crossroads for trade and culture, the city has spent centuries absorbing influences from China, Japan, India, Europe, the Middle East, and Thailand's richly varied provinces. Bangkok continues to excite palates effortlessly, whether it's at Michelin-starred restaurants or courtesy of street vendors dishing out feasts for a few dollars. Even the chefs at the forefront of the city's dining renaissance are never weary of the endless possibilities. Here's a selection of top tips from the city's culinary insiders.
DYLAN EITHERONG, HAAWM
Thai-American chef Dylan Eitherong runs the show at Haawm, one of Bangkok’s hottest tables. Haawm has evolved from word-of-mouth cult status as a private dining venture to one of the city’s must-sample dining experiences. Sittings are booked up months in advance as a mixed crowd of foodies — both Thai and international — line up to sample Eitharong’s multi-course meals.
Samrub Samrub Thai
"There is no better Thai restaurant in the world right now, or maybe ever. Prin (Polsuk) and Mint (Jarukittikun) — the venue's chef-owners — have crafted the most perfect place to get schooled in what Thai food is supposed to be and how to eat it. I try to go for every menu change because nothing is more inspiring than seeing what they've come up with every two months.
39/11 Soi Yommarat, Saladaeng Rd., Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
Appia
"I never ate so much Italian food until I moved to Bangkok from Florida, and there is no better place to do that in the Kingdom than at this cosy neighbourhood trattoria. When you're there, you are family (or at least I feel like it). You can't go wrong with anything on the menu, but I live and die for the Panzanella."
20/4 Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Khao Tom Jay Suay
"This would be my death row meal. It's a classic side of the street, a very Bangkok joint that's been open for something like 100 years. The stir-fried pork with olives, Chinese sausage salad, and stir-fried dok kajorn flowers with glass noodles are some of my favourite bites in the city."
547 Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok 10100
Ore
"Beautiful, minimalist eight-seat space and outrageously delicious food from the tremendously talented Dimitrios Moudios that defies classification, putting vegetables on a platform and highlighting local ingredients (water included) in new and creative ways that'll make you say ‘Wow’."
11/31 Sathu Pradit Road, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120
Hua Hin Pochana
"Old school, classic Thai cooking with some Chinese and cookshop western stuff thrown in there that feels like your grandparents cluttered living room. The fried pomfret with chilli sauce (pla tod rad phrik) is worth the trek across town for me and their pad kaprow (Thai stir fry with holy basil) hits well above the standard.”’
29, 31 Ka Om Rd, Wat Sommanat, Pom Prap Sattru Phai, Bangkok 10100
WanaYook
“Every time I go to WanaYook it gets better and better and I am afraid one day I am going to go and it’s going to be so good that I won’t be able to process it and other things in life will lose meaning and I won’t be able to eat anything else ever again.”
5/15 Phaya Thai Road, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok 10400
AMERIGO TITO SESTI, ELECTRIC SHEEP
The cutting edge of Bangkok’s hip dining scene was sharpened at the end of 2024 with the opening of Electric Sheep at The Warehouse community space where chefs Amerigo Tito Sesti and Yoan Martin oversee Mediterranean-inspired small plates using exclusively local produce.
Charmkrung
“A Thai brasserie that plays with bold, balanced flavours and international twists. The mussel skewers hit with smoky intensity, the crab pani puri bursts with layered spice, and the braised goat lands deep, rich, and earthy. Casual but refined, it’s comfort food with serious flair.”
6th Floor, 839 Charoen Krung Road, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100
Charmgang Curry Shop
"Charmgang leans more traditional than Charmkrung (its sister restaurant), delivering punchy, soulful Thai flavours. The deep-fried pomfret is golden and crispy, and the Som-O salad — pomelo with a sweet-sour kick — always hits the spot. A menu that respects tradition while giving it just enough of a shake-up."
14 Soi Charoen Krung 35, Talat Noi, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100
Ojo
"Sky-high dining with a glamorous edge, Ojo spins Thai ingredients into fresh, zesty creations. The ceviche-style seafood is razor-sharp, and the cocktails are just as well-crafted. Add a shimmering city view, and you've got Bangkok's version of a scene-stealing night out."
76th Floor, King Power Mahanakhon, 114 Narathiwas Road, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500
Mitsumori
“Yakitori done with obsessive precision. Chicken hearts and livers are grilled to smoky perfection, each skewer a study in balance and texture. The setting is intimate, the flavours clean and honest — no gimmicks, just Japanese mastery on a stick.”
16 Soi Sukhumvit 23, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Cote by Mauro Colagreco
“I enjoy studying while I eat, and this is a lesson in refinement. Each dish is meticulously composed, with elegant and precise flavours. The wine pairings are spot-on, elevating the experience into something close to perfection.”
Capella Bangkok, 300/2 Charoen Krung Road, Yan Nawa, Sathon, Bangkok 10120
CHEF PICHAYA ‘PAM’ SOONTORNYANAKIJ, POTONG
The winner of Asia’s Best Female Chef in 2024, Pitchaya ‘Pam’ Soontornyanakij is the owner of a single Michelin star for Potong, a labour of love in Chinatown, where she mines her Thai-Chinese heritage for inspiration. Her latest venture, Khao Sarn Sek, reimagines Thai staples in bold, fresh, ways that she calls a “love letter to authentic Thai cuisine”.
Sai Nam Phueng Chicken Noodles
“This nostalgic spot has been my go-to since childhood. Their dry noodles with stewed chicken wings are served perfectly tender, and the soup on the side, light yet packed with flavour, completes the comforting experience. It’s the kind of place where every bite feels like a hug from home.”
392/20, Sukhumvit 20 Alley, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Rungrueang Pork Noodles
“The tom yum noodles with minced pork here are next-level. The spicy, tangy broth is perfectly balanced with pops of umami, and the al dente noodles tie it all together. It’s a quick, satisfying meal that delivers a burst of flavour in every spoonful.”
10/3 Soi Sukhumvit 26, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, 10110
Jay Fai
“Her legendary crab omelette lives up to the hype. The massive chunks of crab are wrapped in golden, crispy egg, creating a rich, indulgent experience that's worth every second of the wait.”
327 Maha Chai Road, Samran Rat, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok 10200\
Sri Trat
"Eastern Thai flavours in a cosy, welcoming space. The gaeng moo chamuang (pork belly curry with chamuang leaves) — rich and tangy with melt-in-your-mouth pork — is a must-try that keeps me coming back. Pair it with jasmine rice for the ultimate comforting meal.”
90 Sukhumvit 33 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Nusara
"Their signature crab curry is intense and creamy, pairing beautifully with jasmine rice. Add the stunning Wat Arun view, and it's a dining experience like no other. The tasting menu here is a suite of divine flavours, each dish more beautiful than the last."
336 Maha Rat Road, Phra Borom Maha Ratchawang, Phra Nakhon, Bangkok, 10200
PONGCHARN ‘TOP’ RUSSELL & MICHELLE GOH, MIA
Husband-and-wife team Pongcharn ‘Top’ Russell and Michelle Goh are working in perfect harmony at Mia. Indeed, the venue’s evolution over its six years of operation has been marked, with recognition for the pair's well-balanced, complex European cuisine with Asian influences including a Michelin star.
Paris Mikki
“This patisserie has amazing cakes, croissants, and coffee. The orange cake — layered with citrus and chocolate — is divine, and the buttery plain croissant is one of the best in Bangkok. The bright, Parisian-inspired setting adds a touch of elegance to every visit."
27 Sukhumvit 19 Alley, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Jeh O Chula
“Perfect for late-night cravings, their large bowls of tom yum with mama noodles are a comforting, flavorful indulgence. Pair them with crispy pork and Chinese sausage salad for a satisfying midnight feast. It’s a bustling spot that’s great for gathering with friends.”
113 Soi Charat Muang, Rong Muang, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Sorabol
“The best Korean BBQ in town. It uses quality ingredients and offers great value. Their marinated short ribs are tender and smoky, and the soybean stew is warming and comforting whenever you need a bit of culinary love. The lively atmosphere makes it perfect for group dining.”
12/73 Soi Attakrawee 1 Sukhumvit 26, Bangkok
Gigi
“Lively and great for vegan options. The vongole is hands-down the best in Bangkok, with perfectly cooked clams in a light, garlicky sauce. Their pot mussels and hot broccoli dishes are also exceptional, showcasing their range of flavours.”
4 Soi Sukhumvit 45, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Sorn
"We've dined here nine times. Their tasting menu delivers a masterclass in Southern Thai flavours, from the fiery yellow curry to the delicate smoked fish. It's always unforgettable, with dishes that tell the story of Thailand's rich culinary heritage."
56 Sukhumvit 26 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
DEEPANKER KHOSLA, HAOMA
Haoma’s reputation as one of Asia’s most admirable Indian restaurants is now well established. Owner of a Michelin star and a Michelin Green Star, it is known for chef Deepanker Khosla’s epic neo-Indian tasting menus and his emphasis on sustainability.
Pizzeria Mazzie
“What an amazing choice for pizza lovers! Pizza Mazzie offers a slice of heaven with its wood-fired, New York-inspired pizzas and vibrant ambience — a go-to for casual indulgence."
17 Park Lane Soi Sukhumvit 63 Road, Khwaeng Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10110
Clara
“Handmade pasta meets inspired takes on tradition, all wrapped in an elegant setting without trying too hard. Every dish carries a touch of nostalgia, but with enough creativity to keep things exciting. Clara takes the lead with its contemporary Italian fare, artfully presented in an elegant space."
69 Soi Prasat Suk, Chong Nonsi, Yan Nawa, Bangkok 10120
Cadence by Dan Bark
“When I'm in the mood for a culinary adventure, Cadence by Chef Dan Bark is a must. Dan and his team blend innovative techniques with stunning presentations to deliver a truly unforgettable dining journey. I’ve celebrated my birthday here more than any place else.”
225 Soi Pridi Banomyong 25, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok, 10110
Al Saray and Bamboo
“I love Middle Eastern food. It is nutrient-rich, but it’s also so, so tasty. Al Saray serves exquisite Lebanese and Indian fusion cuisine, with every dish bursting with authentic flavours and aromatic spices. Bamboo is another old-school Lebanese favourite that I never tire of.”
Al Saray: 27/1 Piphat Bangrak Bangkok 10500
Bamboo: Soi Sukhumvit 3, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
WONGWICH ‘ACK’ SRIPINYO, SRI TRAT & BURAPA EASTERN THAI CUISINE
Owner and culinary director of Sri Trat and Burapa Eastern Thai Cuisine, Wongwich 'Ack' Sripinyo is mining a deliciously different seam of inspiration at Sri Trat, which specialises in dishes from Trat – a small coastal province that snakes down the country’s eastern seaboard towards the border with Cambodia. Its sister restaurant, Burapa, offers similarly thrilling fare in a dining-space themed on a luxury train carriage.
Fillets Bangkok
“Serious foodies need to go here for a perfect Omakase dining experience. It’s one of the Japanese restaurants I deeply admire — simple yet flawless in concept, technique, and ingredient selection. And it’s even better when paired with the right sake.”
One Bangkok, Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330
Jhol
“There are many great Indian restaurants in Bangkok, but Jhol was the first to launch a Coastal Indian restaurant concept, which incorporates mostly Thai local fresh produce, like fresh seafood and local herbs. But combined with Indian spices, the flavours are still distinctly Indian. Ask any F&B industry person or chef, it’s famous among those who know great food, and it’s a must-go for visitors.”
7 2 Sukhumvit Soi 18, Khwaeng Khlong Toei, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Iode
“This French restaurant in Sathorn brings this style of 'Paris Neo Bistro' concept to life. The food is a modern twist on classic French cuisine with innovative ingredients and creative twists. Iode gives dimension to French dining that’s fun and engaging.”
76/8-9 Soi Si Bamphen, Thung Maha Mek, Sathon, Bangkok 10120
HARI NAYAK, JHOL
Centuries of trade and exchanges with foreign powers in Europe and the Middle East have fed into the various culinary traditions found on the east and west flanks of India. At Jhol, celebrated chef Hari Nayak ties together these strands to create a unified whole that is unlike any other Indian menu in Bangkok.
Mia
“The storytelling feels genuine and personal with Top (Russell) and Michelle (Goh). The service is relaxed and unpretentious, and the food has a lot of thought and balance. I always judge a restaurant by 'memory dishes' (dishes that I will still have a vivid memory of, even if I come back years later). Mia’s roasted lamb saddle and Michelle’s cereal bowl are among those.”
30 Attha Kawi 1 Alley, Khlong Tan, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110
Burapa Eastern Thai Cuisine by Sri Trat
“Burapa takes you on a journey through Eastern Thai cuisine and beyond. It’s a next-level experience, bringing creativity, refinement, and storytelling to the table. Expect high-quality ingredients, complex layers of flavour, and beautifully crafted dishes. Everything is good, but I love the cardamom shoot soup and stewed pork belly curry.”
26 Soi Sukhumvit 11, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
Blue by Alain Ducasse
“Chef Wilfrid (Hocquet) and his team have been constantly delivering what I would consider one of the best French dining experiences in Thailand. Stand-outs include a roasted lumina lamb saddle and a rum baba. The front-of-the-house staff led by Giovanni are exceptional with an amazing eye for detail.”
Unit L101, 1st Floor, Iconluxe Iconsiam Shopping Centre, Klongtonsai, Khlong San, Bangkok 10600
Haoma
“Chef Deepanker and (sommelier) Vishvas Sidana execute Indian culinary perfection using ingredients from their urban farm and local sources. My last visit was a few months ago and it was probably the best dining experience in 2024. My pick of recent dining experiences has included gobi fish with a peanut thecha (a type of crunchy chilli chutney)."
231, 3 Soi Sukhumvit 31, Khlong Toei Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110
F*nkytown
“The bar's design transports back to the 1970s with its vintage modern stylings, velvet curtains, and retro decor, complemented by a curated playlist of funk, soul, R&B, and disco music from a DJ booth. Cocktails are spot-on and so too are edibles like chocolate ice cream sandwiches with makhwarn pepper and cacao nib praline, and bone marrow canele.”
1, 39 Sukhumvit 37 Alley, Khlong Tan Nuea, Watthana, Bangkok 10110