Where to eat and drink at a Barcelona bar like a local

Spaniards really like their bars.

There are probably more bars in Spain per capita than any other European country, roughly one bar for every 175 people, according to a recent count.

And maybe no city in Spain reveres its bars as much as Barcelona. They are historical, cultural and usually, personal. Imagine Spanish “Cheers” and you start to get an idea. But in recent years, many of these establishments, known as bodegas — the kind populated by locals, with wooden casks of wine and vermut on tap — had been dying off.

The culprit?

“In two words: rents and greed,” said Ricard Martin, the food and drink editor for Time Out Barcelona. When rental laws were loosened around 2014, he said, landlords hiked rents that had long been regulated. Many bodega owners couldn’t afford them, sold off their licenses and retired. The places that opened in their wake weren’t aimed at inhabitants, but at tourists.

But as concerns about overtourism grew across the country, locals pushed back. In 2014, two local businessmen, Lito Baldovinos and Enric Rebodosa, bought one of Barcelona’s most forgotten bars, La Confiteria, to revive it. It worked: In 2015 the City Council designated the bar an “emblematic establishment,” which marks it as a business worthy of protection. To date, their company, Grupo Confiteria, has saved 15 establishments.