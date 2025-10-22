Where to eat and drink in Shanghai right now
In a city that never stops reinventing itself, Shanghai’s chefs and mixologists are leading a bold new culinary wave. These are the restaurants and bars capturing the flavour of now.
Forget keeping up — in Shanghai, you’re already behind. The city’s dining scene moves at lightning speed, where a hidden speakeasy might sit beside a decades-old noodle stall and boundary-breaking chefs redraw the map overnight. Whether you’re after a world-class cocktail, a show-stopping tasting menu, or the next “It” spot, here’s where to eat and drink in Shanghai.
1929 BY GUILLAUME GALLIOT
Opened in early 2025, 1929 is Michelin-starred chef Guillaume Galliot’s latest Shanghai venture, inside the restored Jinbei Building. The dining room — lofty, elegant, and warmly lit — strikes a balance between glamour and intimacy.
Head chef Marco Morandini, Galliot’s protege, serves French classics with Asian nuance: Pate en croute, Chongming pigeon with king oyster mushrooms, and a Singapore laksa inspired by Galliot’s wife. Upstairs, a 1920s-style cocktail salon and eight-seat chef’s table complete the experience.
1st floor, west side of Jingbei Building, 59 Maoming South Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai
SIU TANG LI
Inside The Middle House Residences, Siu Tang Li is a bright, design-driven space from chef Tony Ye, who reimagines Cantonese, Sichuan, and Shanghainese flavours. Standouts include marbled xiao long bao, salted-egg-yolk prawns, and sweet-and-sour hedgehog mushrooms, paired with premium teas or a sharp wine list.
2F, Upper House Shanghai Apartments, No. 366 Shi Men Yi Road, Jing’an District, Shangha
ASTER BY JOSHUA PARIS
Aster marks the solo debut of chef Joshua Paris, formerly of the now-closed, three-Michelin-starred Ultraviolet. With nearly two decades of experience under culinary greats like Paul Pairet, Peter Gilmore, and Richard Ekkebus, the UK-born chef presents a globally inspired menu that fuses French, Mediterranean, and Asian flavors.
Must-tries include the XL drunken pigeon, black cod with fennel salad and bouillabaisse sauce, and a vibrant beetroot salad with goat’s cheese labneh, candied walnuts, and green apple.
2/F, 150 Yongyuan Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai
PHENIX
For a refined date night, Phenix at The Puli Hotel overlooks Jing’an Park and serves modern French cuisine rooted in seasonality. The one-Michelin-starred restaurant pairs its elegant plates with a 250-label wine list and classic cocktails in the adjacent lounge.
2/F, The Puli Hotel and Spa, 1 Changde Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai
DA VITTORIO
All chandeliers and river views, Da Vittorio in the Bund Financial Centre serves some of the most delicious classic Italian fine dining experience. Executive chef Leonardo Zambrino combines Chinese ingredients with Italian craftsmanship — think fish-maw pasta or local yellow croaker served tableside. Don’t miss the Paccheri alla Vittorio or the decadent Egg “a la egg”. Save room after your seven- to 14-course tasting menu for the cheese cart and custom-made chocolates trolley.
3/F, N3 Building, The Bund Finance Centre, 600 Zhongshan Road, East No. 2, Huangpu, Shanghai
8½ OTTO E MEZZO BOMBANA
Perched above The Bund, this three-Michelin-starred Italian icon is now led by chef Nicolo Rotella. His Roots tasting menu traces Italy from Campania’s coast to Piedmont’s hills through crudo, handmade pasta, and perfectly roasted meats — a heartfelt ode to home.
Levels 6–7, Associate Mission Building, 169 Yuanmingyuan Road, Huangpu, Shanghai
YAYA’S
Follow the red neon tooth to Yaya’s, pasta bar mixing Italian and Chinese comfort food in Jing'an. Think mapo-tofu lasagna, Sichuan eggplant dip, and chili-oil orecchiette with termite mushrooms. What began as a 2021 pop-up founded by Dan Li, Andrew Moo, and Mike Liu is now a buzzy neighbourhood fixture for casual pastas, wine, and cocktails.
329 Tongren Road, Jing'an District, Shanghai
ZUP PIZZA BAR
Founded by Wayne Hou and Lee Tseng, Zup Pizza Bar has moved from its second-floor Fumin Road spot to a lively streetside location on Shanxi Lu in Jing'an — just as the founders originally envisioned. The casual setup encourages guests to drop in or spill onto the street during its popular Sunday DJ sessions, House of Zup.
The menu keeps things simple but satisfying: Chicago-style pizzas with thin, chewy crusts (fermented for 72 hours), fusion toppings like barbecue pork and scallions, and snacks such as garlic knots — all best enjoyed with craft beer, wine, or classic cocktails.
Unit 101, Building 4, 457 Shanxi Road (North), near Xinzha Lu, Jing'an Disrruct, Shanghai
NO. 3 WAREHOUSE
No. 3 Warehouse is quite a sight to behold. Step into a futuristic, cyberpunk-inspired space on Nanjing West Road, complete with curved black-and-white booths, lush greenery, robot waiters, and tableside chef demos.
The Asian fusion menu includes dishes such as Boiling Beef Tongue, Lotus Gold Sauce River Eel, Curry Shrimp, and Snow Beef Fried Rice — each as theatrical as the setting
4/F, A29, New World City, 2–68 West Nanjing Road, Shanghai
SOBER COMPANY
Shingo Gokan’s Sober Company remains a pillar of Shanghai mixology. Its latest concept, Sober Airways, offers a seven-course cocktail “flight”— each inspired by a different global city, such as Seoul, Madrid, London, the US and more, complete with its own soundtrack and packaging.
1/F – 2/F, INS Building, 109 Yandang Road, near Fuxing Park, Huangpu, Shanghai
PONY UP
Hidden on Jinxian Road, Pony Up — from bartender Dre Yang — is walk-in only and consistently packed. Ranked No. 97 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2025, it’s known for playful, easy-drinking cocktails like the Far East Sangria, Sichuan Peppercorn G&T, and Naughty Lady, plus standout bar bites such as smoked salmon hashbrown, tailgate chips with beef and the Mushroom XO banmian (noodles).
230 Jinxian Road, Huangpu, Shanghai
ROOT DOWN
A cosy vinyl bar on Changle Road, Root Down blends soul, jazz, and masterful cocktails. Founder Gary Wang (aka DJ VNutz) and head bartender Masato “Martsu” Hika serve drinks like the Earl Grey Pisco Sour and Coffee Old Fashioned in a warm, brass-lit space.
145B Nanchang Road, Shanghai
PEEKAZOO
Peekazoo on Wuding Road channels tropical villa energy with R&B and electronic beats. The sister bar to Lieben specialises in flavoured G&Ts — Basil Watermelon, Jasmine Grape, Oolong Yuzu, and more — best enjoyed during its weekend DJ sets.
1101 Wuding Road, Shanghai
PENICILLIN
Since its May 2025 opening, Penicillin — the eco-minded Hong Kong import — has been packed nightly. Nothing goes to waste here: Every edible ingredient is repurposed into something new and delicious. The industrial-chic interior, with concrete finishes and reclaimed materials, mirrors its eco-conscious ethos.
Despite its focus on sustainability, the vibe remains lively and unpretentious, with a rotating cocktail menu that creatively repurposes house-made ferments, fruit-peel syrups, and upcycled spirits. Try the One Pot Pan, made with leftover hops-flower tequila, charred chive cordial, strawberry hydrosol, and wild-fermented rice water.
62 Nanchang Road, Shanghai