Where to eat and drink in Shanghai right now

Opened in early 2025, 1929 is Michelin-starred chef Guillaume Galliot’s latest Shanghai venture, inside the restored Jinbei Building. The dining room — lofty, elegant, and warmly lit — strikes a balance between glamour and intimacy.

Head chef Marco Morandini, Galliot’s protege, serves French classics with Asian nuance: Pate en croute, Chongming pigeon with king oyster mushrooms, and a Singapore laksa inspired by Galliot’s wife. Upstairs, a 1920s-style cocktail salon and eight-seat chef’s table complete the experience.

1st floor, west side of Jingbei Building, 59 Maoming South Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai