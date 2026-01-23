Eat your way through Jakarta: A guide to the city’s new fine dining scene

The “duck porridge” tastes familiar. Its flavours and textures ring a bell in my mental slot machine — the dark grassiness of charred kale (ding!), slices of meaty bird recalling the marshy scent of fresh earth, the bright pop of hoi sin sauce. It’s all warm and homespun, yet wholly new. That curious feeling, like I know this from somewhere, is exactly the kind of response the team at Esa hopes to elicit from diners.

Since opening two years ago, Esa has come to embody the rise of Jakarta’s fine dining scene. On Dec 6, 2025, Indonesia received the New Destination Champion Award 2026 from the French-based global ranking system La Liste. With it, Esa was named one of just two Gastronomy Ambassadors in the country, chosen as exemplary representatives of the nation’s culinary excellence. The other is Rumari in Raffles Bali, which also made its debut among La Liste’s World’s Top 1000 Restaurants for 2026.

As I would discover over my four days in Indonesia’s traffic-riddled capital city, Esa was just the starting point — Jakarta is emerging as a Southeast Asian culinary hotspot. These days, the gourmet traveller will find that the city has unveiled a different playbook, as young local chefs, trained in fine-dining restaurants across the world, return to remind us that there is so much more to the city’s gastronomic offerings than its kaleidoscopic range of street food.