Where do top chefs eat in Hong Kong?
From homestyle dim sum and noodles to Cantonese and Western fine dining, here’s where Hong Kong’s top chefs fill their bellies when they’re not in the kitchen.
In Hong Kong, food isn’t just fuel – it’s a full-blown obsession. From well-loved cha chaan teng to polished Michelin-starred restaurants, the city’s culinary landscape is as dynamic as its skyline. Whether you’re craving wonton noodles at a hole-in-the-wall joint or modern Cantonese fare with a view, Hong Kong delivers – loud, proud, and always delicious. Here's a selection of places to indulge your tastebuds.
ARCHAN CHAN, HEAD CHEF, HO LEE FOOK
ArChan Chan is the head chef of Ho Lee Fook in Hong Kong, where she reinterprets classic Cantonese cuisine with contemporary flavours and bold, wok-fired techniques. Recognised for her vibrant energy and culinary flair, she elevates humble, homestyle dishes with her unique blend of tradition and innovation.
Falcone
“There is something just so effortlessly cool about Falcone. It has got great energy where the vibe is always just right. The pasta is consistently delicious, the pizza is spot on and the wine list is unfussy and easy to love. The team brings a lot of heart to the floor, so every visit feels like a good time waiting to happen.”
Falcone, Shop 1082, IFC Mall, 8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong
Ah Lung Pakistan Halal Food
“This little curry spot holds a very special place in my heart – I have been eating here for over 30 years. The flavours have stayed remarkably consistent, which is rare and comforting. Even during the decade I spent living in Australia, it was always one of my first stops whenever I came back to Hong Kong.”
Ah Lung Pakistan Halal Food, G/F, 95B Woosung Street, Jordan, Hong Kong
Ju Xing Home
“Ju Xing Home is a true local gem and a favourite among chefs for its honest cooking, quality ingredients and refreshingly reasonable prices. It feels just like eating at home – especially for me, as it’s only a three-minute walk from where my parents live in the neighbourhood I grew up. It is the perfect spot for big, casual meals with family or friends.”
Ju Xin Home, 418 Portland Street, Mongkok, Hong Kong
Eight Treasures
“If you’re into herbal broth, you will absolutely fall for this place. Beef brisket noodles are a Hong Kong classic and Eight Treasures really knows how to elevate the dish. I actually stumbled upon it by accident – I walked past, caught a whiff of something incredible, and decided to give it a go. Safe to say, I’ve been back many times since.”
Eight Treasures, G/F, Wing Wah Bldg, 124 Electric Road, Tin Hau, Hong Kong
Bar Leone
“Ranked number one on Asia’s 50 Best Bars (and number two for the World’s 50 Best Bars), Bar Leone is a place that gets all the little details right. The hospitality is warm and genuine, the cocktails are expertly crafted, and the snacks are simple yet seriously tasty. It doesn’t try too hard either, which is exactly what makes it such a standout.”
Bar Leone, 11-15 Bridges St, Central, Hong Kong
DAVID LAI, CHEF-OWNER, NEIGHBOURHOOD
David Lai is the chef-owner of one Michelin-starred Neighborhood in Hong Kong, which serves up French bistro cuisine with around 20 seafood-driven, tapas-style dishes on rotation. A pioneer of the city's farm-to-table movement, his restaurant offers an intimate dining experience that showcases his meticulous sourcing and culinary craftsmanship.
Dynasty
“While there may be other dim sum places in Hong Kong that are more popular among foodies, my go-to spot is Dynasty at the Renaissance Harbour Hotel. The dim sum here is classic, refined, and well executed – and the service is consistently excellent. In my opinion, their chicken feet are the best in Hong Kong.”
Dynasty, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Genuine Lamma Hilton
“This scenic seaside restaurant on Lamma Island is where I like to take out of towners for leisurely alfresco seafood lunches. It’s located off the beaten path, away from the tourist traps near the government ferry pier and less than a 15-minute boat ride from the pier outside Ap Lei Chau market, which happens to be one of Hong Kong's finest fish markets. I usually buy my own seafood there and bring it to the restaurant for cooking.”
Genuine Lamma Hilton, Lot 584 DD, 10 Sok Kwu Wan, Lamma Island, Hong Kong
Sun Hon Kee
“Sun Hon Kee is a beloved Hakka bistro located deep in the New Territories. Each day, chef Hon prepares a bespoke menu for eight to 12 people in the restaurant’s private dining room. In doing so, he’d scour the market for the best seasonal ingredients and prepare them simply and heartily, but always with a twist. It’s the type of personalised cooking that is increasingly difficult to find in our gentrified city.”
Sun Hon Kee, Shop G01, G/F, Commune Modern, 28 Wo Fung Street, Luen Wo Hui, Fanling, New Territories, Hong Kong
Kamcentre Roast Goose
“Kamcentre is an offshoot of the famed Yung Kee restaurant in Central, which is famous for their roast goose. Located in a bowling alley at the South China Athletic Association, the head chef at Kamcentre was the top barbeque chef at Yung Kee back in the day. Now, he and his veteran teammates cook up some of the best roast goose, char siu, and other Cantonese barbecue meats in the city. Be sure to book ahead.”
Kamcentre Roast Goose, 1/F, South China Athletic Association, 88 Caroline Hill Road, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
RICHARD EKKEBUS, CHEF, AMBER
Dutch-born Richard Ekkebus is the chef behind Hong Kong's three-Michelin-starred Amber, where he redefines French haute cuisine with sustainable ingredients and bold Asian influences. With a menu that is dairy-free and increasingly plastic-free, his groundbreaking approach has shaped the city's fine dining landscape for nearly two decades.
Yardbird
“Founded by my friends Matt Abergel and Lindsay Jang, Yardbird remains one of Hong Kong's most contemporary and dynamic yakitori spots. Every cut of chicken – from thigh to heart – is masterfully grilled over binchotan charcoal, while their house-made shichimi togarashi adds a signature kick to each skewer. With its no-reservations policy, it’s an ideal spot for relaxed dining, whether after service or on a day off.”
Yardbird, Winsome House, 154-158 Wing Lok Street G/F, Shops A and B, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
The Chairman
“The Chairman is a must whenever I have visiting chef friends, and I’ve been an ardent supporter since my early days at Kau U Fong. It’s become an icon for traditional Cantonese cuisine with dishes that are rooted in tradition yet elevated by the finest seasonal ingredients (many of which are locally sourced and often organic). Besides the preset menus, I usually entrust Danny [Yip] and his team to create a unique experience for me.”
The Chairman, 3F, The Wellington, 198 Wellington Street, Central, Hong Kong
Xin Rong Ji
“Xin Rong Ji specialises in seafood dishes of Taizhou in the Zhejiang province, and the wild yellow croaker is a testament to the restaurant’s commitment to sourcing only the finest ingredients. Holding a Michelin star, the culinary execution here is exceptional. Besides seafood, their roasted Peking duck stands out as one of Hong Kong’s finest, alongside comforting home-style dishes.”
Xin Rong Ji, GF & 1F, China Overseas Building, 139 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Babette
“Babette is the brainchild of Cedric Tsia, one of my former junior sous chefs at Amber. This charming bistro embodies the true spirit of Parisian dining: A relaxed setting, moderately priced dishes, and an unpretentious yet deeply satisfying menu. As someone with an enduring love for Paris (where I met my wife Fiona), Babette evokes comforting nostalgia for one of my favourite cities.”
Babette, Shop G-3, G/F, Nan Fung Place, 173 Des Voeux Road, Central, Hong Kong
Man Wah
“Perched within the iconic Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, Man Wah is more than an opulent dining space – it’s a dim sum pilgrimage. The gilded interiors and harbour views set the stage, but chef Wong’s reimagined classics steal the show. Their char siu bao, glazed with honey from local hives, is a masterclass in balance where a sticky-sweet crust gives way to smoky, succulent pork.”
Man Wah, 25/F, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road Central, Hong Kong
GUILLAUME GAILLOT, CHEF, CAPRICE AT FOUR SEASONS HONG KONG
The acclaimed chef behind Caprice at Four Seasons Hong Kong, Guillaume Galliot is a master at blending classical French techniques with bold Asian influences. Hailing originally from the Loire Valley, his three-Michelin-starred cuisine showcases precision, creativity, and an unwavering commitment to exceptional ingredients.
REMPAH NOODLES
“This little noodle bar in Wan Chai serves authentic Nonya flavours. Although the menu is on the small side, they are very consistent and do everything well. I always order two bowls of laksa and sometimes the kaya toast and kueh pie tee, too.”
Rempah Noodles, G/F 18 Hennessey Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
One Harbour Road at Grand Hyatt
“Our regular weekly Sunday family dim sum spot and where we take out-of-town guests, we always order the works here including har gow, siu mai, cheong fun, taro puffs, crispy chicken, char siu and suckling pig. The wok-fried beef noodles is another favourite, and my wife likes the hot and sour soup.”
One Harbour Road at Grand Hyatt, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Samsen
“Samsen needs no introduction as one of Hong Kong’s best spots for Thai food, and we try to go at off-peak times since the queues are notoriously long. The food is consistent and always tasty – we like the pad thai, khao soi beef and chicken, and curry chicken with rice.”
Samsen, 23 Jervois Street, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Yat Lok
“A legendary spot for roast goose in Central, Hong Kong, our usual order at Yat Lok is rice with half a roast goose and a mixed plate of char siu (BBQ pork) and roast pork for two to share. If we’re not too hungry, we’d get the dried noodles with roast goose and a side of veggies.”
Yat Lok, 34-38 Stanley Street, Central, Hong Kong
Lobster Bar and Grill at Island Shangri-la
“The perfect family-friendly spot for Sunday brunch, the Lobster Bar at Island Shangri-la has baby chairs, a kids’ menu and great quality food and wine. My usual order is the beef tenderloin or the burger. Chef Cary also works with the seasons, and we recently had a delicious artichoke dish served just like how we’d have it at home in France.”
Lobster Bar and Grill, Level 6, Island Shangri-la, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Hong Kong
AUGUSTIN BALBI, CHEF, ANDO
Born in Argentina and trained in Japan, chef Augustin Balbi is the man behind Michelin-starred Ando, where he artfully merges Japanese kaiseki traditions with his Argentine heritage to create refined, seasonally driven tasting menus. Exciting, bold and innovative, expect only precision cooking and pic-pretty plates that will not only feed your appetite but your Instagram, too.
Ta Vie
“The chef at Ta Vie is a good friend of mine and you can feel how passionate he and the team are from the moment you walk in. I love their uni pasta but all their new creations are equally delicious. If you’re lucky enough to try the Peking duck, don’t miss it. Their homemade butter and chocolate mousse are also amazing. A spot perfect for special occasions!”
Ta Vie, 2/F, The Pottinger Hong Kong, 74 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong
Estro
“I love Italian food and, in my opinion, Estro is the most creative modern Italian restaurant in town. Their signature bottoni is a must-have every time I’m there, but to be honest all their pastas are amazing. Antimo combines tradition with innovation in such a way that it’s comforting while delivering something new and unexpected.”
Estro, Level 2, 1 Duddell Street, Central, Hong Kong
Tasty Congee and Wantun Noodle Shop
“This place is a neighborhood haunt for me and my family. Every time we go, we get the wonton noodles, but they also have a variety of signature dishes like congee and beef noodles too. The staff is also super nice and will even recognise you if you come often.”
Tasty Congee and Wantun Noodle Shop, 21 King Kwong St, Happy Valley, Hong Kong
Fook Lam Moon
“An iconic Hong Kong restaurant, Fook Lam Moon has been around since 1972, which I respect a lot. Their dim sum is super delicious and well made, and whenever I have visitors in Hong Kong, I like to bring them to the Wan Chai flagship for a taste of traditional Hong Kong cuisine. Don’t miss the roast suckling pig and glazed barbecue pork buns.”
Fook Lam Moon, 35-45 Johnston Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Little Napoli
“For me, Little Napoli has the best pizza in town. Expect classic Neapolitan pizzas with ingredients sourced from Naples – the classic margarita is a work of art. All pizzas are made to order and baked in a stone oven right in front of you, boasting a puffy crust with lots of flavour. It doesn’t get any better than that.”
Little Napoli, G/F, No. 6-16 Tai Wong Street East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
RICARDO CHANETON, CHEF-OWNER, MONO
Richard Chaneton is the chef-owner of MONO where he crafts refined, contemporary Latin American cuisine with European technique and precision. A veteran of Mirazur (3-Michelin stars) in France and former head chef of Petrus in Hong Kong, his culinary artistry and cross-cultural storytelling has earned MONO a Michelin star.
22 Ships
“The real deal for Spanish flavours in Hong Kong, 22 Ships is a great spot for brunch or dinner. Get the jamon croquetas, black octopus paella and tortilla to share with friends and pair with some wines. They’ve recently moved from Wan Chai to a bigger spot with a terrace now at PMQ Central, too.”
22 Ships, S109 - S113, Block A, PMQ, Staunton St, Central, Hong Kong
Chachawan
“If you’re craving bold, punchy Thai flavours, this is the spot – it’s super lively and always packed for a reason. My top picks from the menu are the Gai Yang (marinated grilled chicken), Pla Phao Glua (salt-crusted fish), Larb Bet (duck salad), and Som Tum Goong Papaya (spicy papaya salad).”
Chachawan, 206 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan, Hong Kong
Luk Yu Tea House
“Luk Yu Teahouse is a must for old school dim sum and classic Cantonese fare. It has been around for over 80 years and may not be regarded as the best dim sum in town, but it is very authentic. Be sure to order the char siu bao, siu mai, egg tarts, and shrimp dumplings.”
Luk Yu Tea House, G/F- 3F, 24-26 Stanley St, Central, Hong Kong
COA
“COA needs no introduction as one of Asia’s 50 Best Bars (number 18 to be exact). Known for their super creative agave-based cocktails, we even did a collaboration with them for MONO’s fifth anniversary.”
COA, Shop A, LG/F Wah Shin House, 6-10 Shin Hing Street, Central, Hong Kong