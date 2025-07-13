Where do top chefs eat in Hong Kong?

“While there may be other dim sum places in Hong Kong that are more popular among foodies, my go-to spot is Dynasty at the Renaissance Harbour Hotel. The dim sum here is classic, refined, and well executed – and the service is consistently excellent. In my opinion, their chicken feet are the best in Hong Kong.”

Dynasty, Renaissance Harbour View Hotel, 1 Harbour Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Genuine Lamma Hilton

“This scenic seaside restaurant on Lamma Island is where I like to take out of towners for leisurely alfresco seafood lunches. It’s located off the beaten path, away from the tourist traps near the government ferry pier and less than a 15-minute boat ride from the pier outside Ap Lei Chau market, which happens to be one of Hong Kong's finest fish markets. I usually buy my own seafood there and bring it to the restaurant for cooking.”

Genuine Lamma Hilton, Lot 584 DD, 10 Sok Kwu Wan, Lamma Island, Hong Kong

Sun Hon Kee