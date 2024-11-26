Where to eat in Melbourne, Sydney and Tasmania: Top tables in Australia’s foodie cities

What’s not to like about a getaway to Australia? The laid-back country down under is beloved for its friendly locals, endless beaches and very cute and cuddly marsupials.

Plus, more than cafe culture or good old steak and fries, there is also a whole wave of chefs and restaurants that are pushing the envelope in the dining scene. Drawing on the country’s multi-cultural heritage and its abundance of excellent local produce, you can expect a diverse array of nosh options to satisfy even the pickiest epicureans.

And even though the Michelin Guide has not made it down under yet and there is currently just one Australian restaurant on the World’s 50 Best 2024 list (that’s Josh Niland’s Saint Peter in Sydney at #98 on the long list), it has its own Chef Hat Awards for those who are inclined to take a cue from such guides.

Better yet, read on to uncover tried and tested dining highlights in three foodie cities – Melbourne, Sydney and Tasmania.