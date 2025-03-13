Where to eat across the Middle East: Top tables in Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Qatar
Here are 10 spots to hit up for guaranteed culinary fulfilment.
Dining across the Middle East has never been more diverse or exciting, with every imaginable cuisine served in some of the most striking settings anywhere.
From world-renowned icons to under-the-radar discoveries, here are 10 spots to hit up for guaranteed culinary fulfilment.
AL MUNTAHA, BURJ AL ARAB, DUBAI
In the Middle East’s most visited and well-known destination, one hotel reigns supreme and is home to some of the finest Mediterranean cuisine we’ve enjoyed outside of Europe. The iconic sail-like silhouette of the Burj Al Arab is known the world over, while at its very top sits Al Muntaha, a dazzling one Michelin-starred stage with views over Dubai and beyond through the UAE.
Chef Saverio Sbaragli and his team orchestrate stunning dishes such as a sweet-fleshed langoustine with coco beans and deep onion consomme. Canette – baby duck – is served with red cabbage and grapefruit, an inspired combination which reminds of the old classic duck a l’orange – but improves it. Tasting menus also feature an exquisite parade of amuses-bouches decked with caviar and winter truffle, dangerously good breads and perfect petit fours, along with some of the finest wine pairings anywhere.
BAIT MARYAM, DUBAI
Dubai is well known for grandeur and bling, so when authentic, warm homeliness defines a restaurant, you know you’re somewhere special. Bait Maryam offers genuinely homespun tastes of Levantine cuisine in what must be the most charmingly modest setting, decked out to look and feel like a home. That’s thanks to chef Salam Daqqaq, one of the most celebrated female chefs in the Arabic culinary world with 800,000 Instagram followers, who captivates diners with her soulful mastery of flavours.
Meals often begin with luxuriously creamy hummus or moutabal dip where eggplants have been slowly charred, all served with pillows of soft and hot bread fresh from the oven. There are no foams or dry ice in sight, with almost everything made by hand – as she told us: “The only machine we own is a coffee machine!” A non-negotiable order is Fattet Musakhan, a beloved Palestinian specialty of tender chicken, caramelised onions, fragrant citrussy sumac, garlic-infused yogurt, and crispy nuggets of bread.
CUT, FOUR SEASONS BAHRAIN
Wolfgang Puck needs no introduction to fans of fine food and his restaurant Cut, within the beautiful Four Seasons Bahrain, has become one of the friendly island nation’s most popular dining spots. The striking hotel sits on its own island in the heart of the capital of Manama, ensuring that Cut’s huge terrace enjoys stellar views over the skyline.
Chef Brian Becher, born and raised in Philadelphia, has been at Cut since day one and oversees a menu that marries familiar favourites from the elevated steakhouse with plates of real finesse. Tuna tartare with calamansi, chili, coconut, and crispy tapioca is elegantly plated, while a mix of heirloom apple and endive is lifted by medjool dates and spiced Marcona almonds. As expected, steaks are first class both in sourcing and cooking, while a short rib beef Bourguignon (with Japanese beef bacon) brings a lovely bowl. Wrap up your meal with an indulgent Basque cheesecake or Grandma’s chocolate cake, a longtime Puck signature.
ORLA, BAHRAIN
Bahrain has a deserved reputation as a laid-back and welcoming spot, traits seen in abundance in the hospitality offered at Orla. On the menu, dishes are largely from the Mediterranean and Aegean, all served in elegant surroundings which have made it one of Bahrain’s hottest evening destinations for dining and drinks.
Amid a number of pastas, beef oxtail tortellini with roasted chestnut, the rice-like pasta orzo with prawns and squid, elevated by bursts of lemon, stands out. Immaculate grilled Spanish octopus and veal Milanese shows how the kitchen handles proteins with real panache. One non-negotiable is their tiramisu, while cocktails are another big draw long into the night, especially on their rooftop terrace serenaded by DJs.
BEIRUT SUR MER, ABU DHABI
Beirut sur Mer, translating to “Beirut-on-sea,” boasts a sun-drenched terrace and stylish, cool interiors along Saadiyat Island’s picturesque, elegant boardwalk — a perfect setting for relaxation and prime people-watching on Abu Dhabi’s coast. There are more than 20 restaurants to choose from, but the vibrant Lebanese mezze had us coming back for more. Grilled halloumi paired with sweet figs and dark, golden honey is a great starting point but be warned that in no time the whole table will be decked in enough mezze to keep you fed all day.
Roasted and chopped eggplants are drizzled with sweet and tangy pomegranate molasses, while muhammara, a luscious Syrian walnut-tomato spread, is another revelation. Just be sure to make room for charred meats from the grill such as cubes of tender lamb fillet, or baby chicken infused with zesty lemon and aromatic garlic. Dessert feels like a challenge but kunafa, a baked cheese pudding soaked in fragrant sugar syrup, is sinful but so heavenly.
NIRI, ABU DHABI
Neighbourhood yakitori restaurant and sushi counter Niri offers authentic, masterfully crafted Japanese classics under the expert guidance of chef Yasuyuki Takemoto, who led them to their first ever recognition at the recent Mena's 50 Best Restaurants. This homegrown Abu Dhabi establishment, again on the popular boardwalk on Saadiyat Island, has cultivated a devoted following thanks to a winning combination of meticulous technique and first-class ingredients.
Case in point: Succulent lamb chops which have been marinated in fermented chilli and honey before being expertly grilled for sticky, finger licking deliciousness. Shiso pesto and house-made pickles compliment them beautifully, but every dish we tried thoughtfully balances contrasting flavours and textures. A warm, multi-national service team offers the perfect welcome and hospitality throughout.
JACKIE, THE ST REGIS RIYADH
Named after the timeless style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Jackie at The St Regis Riyadh transports diners from Saudi Arabia to the sun-drenched shores of the Aegean with a menu celebrating elevated Greek cuisine infused with North American influences. Sophisticated interiors and live music provide a gently glamorous setting, but it’s the plates from the open kitchen which live longest in the memory.
Standouts include a rich moussaka, reimagined with tender BBQ short rib and deep in slow-cooked flavour, while the crispy, golden Greek potato chips are the perfect accompaniment. Pastas are equally well-executed, notably the conchiglioni shells with braised octopus, cherry tomato, capers and oregano for true Hellenic tastes. Dining in seats surrounded by olive trees on the terrace, you can almost see yourself in Santorini.
LA BRASSERIE, MANDARIN ORIENTAL AL FAISALIAH, RIYADH
The Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah is one of Riyadh’s most storied hotels and their culinary offerings are a big draw for visitors from all corners of the Middle East and beyond. La Brasserie is where to head if local flavours are top of mind, served in an elevated but relaxed setting throughout the day, but especially coming into its own come nightfall.
That’s when the al fresco terrace comes calling as the backdrop to largely Levantine cuisine. We loved the labneh, soft cheese made from strained yoghurt, perfumed with delicate saffron strands, as well as sambousek pastries filled with Black Angus beef, spinach, and kashkaval cheese. Mashawi halibi is for serious appetites, combining a beef kebab, lamb kofta and shish tawook, the hugely popular marinated chicken shish kebab in one carnivorous platter served with vibrant but not overpowering garlic sauce. A good way to finish is with the traditional Saudi dessert made with dates and breadcrumbs, hanini.
JIWAN, DOHA, QATAR
French culinary legend Alain Ducasse has brought his decades of expertise to Doha with two exceptional restaurants including Jiwan, a jewel nestled within the breathtaking architecture of The National Museum of Qatar. Interior design motifs celebrate pearls – the meaning of ‘Jiwan’ – while an expansive terrace overlooks much of Doha’s constantly changing skyline, the perfect spot for evening dining.
Local dishes are elevated to new heights under the skilled leadership of chef Morgan Perrigaud, whose team crafts what they proudly call “Distinctly Doha” cuisine. One in particular blew us away, the 36-hour lamb shoulder. Such a long, slow braise makes it fall-apart tender, with charred ends especially fought over. It is served with confit onion, fresh mint and pomegranate seeds scattered like rubies.
THE COURTYARD, THE PLAZA DOHA, QATAR
The Plaza Doha, from Hilton’s LXR Hotels & Resorts, is another jaw-dropping Doha hotel where opulence comes as standard. The money-no-object interiors feature a monumental shiny sculpture called Babolex Falcon Gold in its grand lobby, a piece which took the artist Vincent Faudemer six months to create.