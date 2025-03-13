Where to eat across the Middle East: Top tables in Dubai, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh and Qatar

In the Middle East’s most visited and well-known destination, one hotel reigns supreme and is home to some of the finest Mediterranean cuisine we’ve enjoyed outside of Europe. The iconic sail-like silhouette of the Burj Al Arab is known the world over, while at its very top sits Al Muntaha, a dazzling one Michelin-starred stage with views over Dubai and beyond through the UAE.

Chef Saverio Sbaragli and his team orchestrate stunning dishes such as a sweet-fleshed langoustine with coco beans and deep onion consomme. Canette – baby duck – is served with red cabbage and grapefruit, an inspired combination which reminds of the old classic duck a l’orange – but improves it. Tasting menus also feature an exquisite parade of amuses-bouches decked with caviar and winter truffle, dangerously good breads and perfect petit fours, along with some of the finest wine pairings anywhere.