A foodie’s guide to Vancouver: Fine dining, casual bites and more

For French-inspired cuisine, head to L’Abattoir. Set in a former jailhouse just a stone’s throw from Blood Alley, the city’s once meatpacking district, executive chef (and Vancouver native) Jasper Cruickshank oversees a menu of delicious dishes such as baked Pacific oysters with whipped garlic butter and black truffle, Tandoori style sablefish with Dungeness crab, duck breast with beet tart, and Black Angus beef ribeye with bone marrow, gem lettuce and rosti fries. Try the Chef’s Menu to get a taste of everything and order one of its specialty craft cocktails with your meal.

217 Carrall Street, Vancouver