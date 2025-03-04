Where to go for iftar this Ramadan: 6 restaurants to break fast at with your friends and family

At Asian Market Cafe’s first Ramadan feast, diners are welcomed with a selection of dates before being treated to chef Ariff Mohamad’s smorgasbord of pan-Asian delights. Ease into the eating with hummus, baba ghanoush, domaaj, and tomato and cabbage tabbouleh, before tucking into bubur lambuk, the comforting porridge traditionally served in mosques during Ramadan.

Chef Mohammad’s expertise with Middle Eastern and Arabic cuisines is demonstrated in dishes like slow-roasted whole lamb carved to order and Arabic lamb and chicken rice, which comes replete with pickles, salsa, raita and Fattoush salad. Besides seafood on ice and sashimi, diners can look forward to classics like mee goreng mamak, Asian Market Cafe’s signature laksa, and chilli crab with mantou. Wash the meal down with teh tarik or the restaurant’s elevated take on bandung. Available till Apr 20, the Ramadan Iftar Buffet dinner is priced at S$98 per adult and S$49 per child from Monday to Thursday, and S$108 per adult and S$54 per child from Friday to Sunday.