Looking for an idyllic stay with a gorgeous sea view in Jeju, South Korea? Head to JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa

The drive from Jeju’s small, neat airport to the brand new JW Marriott Jeju Resort & Spa takes just under an hour, but that’s all it took for me to wonder why we have all been so fixated on, say, Phuket and Bali for so long ‒ especially with the hordes of tourists and impossible traffic jams that have bedevilled those islands in the short time since the lockdown lifted.

For South Koreans and fans of the hit Netflix travel and food series, The Hungry and Hairy, Jeju is an idyllic sun-kissed paradise, barely an hour’s flight south of Seoul, capital city of South Korea. For everyone else, it’s something of an insider’s secret to a relaxing, stress-free island escape. So, it’s a little perplexing why there are not more big brand-name hotels here, leaving the field wide open for JW Marriott to open its first resort in South Korea on Jeju’s gorgeous southern coastline.