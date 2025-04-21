This hotel is your oasis of calm and tranquillity in bustling Shanghai, China

Shanghai thrives on movement. The traffic never stops and the skyscrapers thrum with energy.

Yet Alila Shanghai, the brand’s first urban resort in China, pulls off the seemingly impossible. It is a bastion of serenity, both inside and through its curated Alila Moments guest experiences that reveal a more contemplative side of the city.

One such excursion brought me to the Shanghai Tangxiang Cultural Studio, a quiet, elegant hideaway tucked in the middle of the city. Seated in a study adorned with scrolls of calligraphy, I concentrated on pressing powdered sandalwood and agarwood into a mould under a skilled artisan’s guidance.