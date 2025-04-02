Inside Palace Hotel Tokyo, a historical establishment that dates back to the 1940s

There is no other hotel in Tokyo where you can see a moat up close upon arrival in the lobby. The historic Palace Hotel Tokyo borders the Imperial Palace gardens, and large glass windows frame stoic stonewalls and impeccably pruned landscaping behind the calm water body.

Few hotels in Tokyo can also boast of being the anchor point of ambassadors heading to the Imperial Palace for the formal presentation of their credentials to the Emperor – 284 did so between 1972 and 1991.

Palace Hotel Tokyo is one of only four hotels in the world to have an Evian Spa (the rest are found in Paris, Doha and Vietnam).

The genesis of Palace Hotel Tokyo can be traced back to 1947 when the former 1920s-built Forestry Office of the Imperial Household was converted into Hotel Teito, which was glamorised in an episode in The Lucy-Desi Comedy Hour in 1959, The Ricardos Go to Japan.