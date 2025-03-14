Dusit Thani Bangkok: The triumphant comeback of a legend

Nothing says the moneyed high life quite like stepping out of a shiny Porsche Panamera Executive after your airport transfer to the hotel. And if nothing else, it’s the first hint that the new Dusit Thani Bangkok isn't messing around when it comes to luxury.

For starters, this isn't just another fancy hotel opening. This is the triumphant comeback tour of a Bangkok legend. When the original Dusit Thani opened in 1970, it was the boldest statement in Thai hospitality – the tallest building in the country and its first truly international luxury hotel with, gasp!, a private swimming pool. On every metric – down the last gilded icon on the facade – it was the gutsy vision of Chanut Piyaoui, who fought doggedly against sceptical financiers and bureaucracy to build her dream.

It was an instant smash hit, known as much for its non-apologetic grandeur and service, as a place that celebrated Thai culture with genuine pride rather than tourist-pandering shortcuts. For the next five decades, the Dusit Thani served as Bangkok's social heartbeat – a playground where royalty let loose, local and international celebrities schmoozed, and the city's elite played status games.