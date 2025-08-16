Where do top chefs eat in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam?
From iconic street food spots to polished critic-approved gastronomy, these are their favourite haunts.
The culinary scene in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly known as Saigon) is nothing if not diverse. Vietnam’s main commercial hub teens with alluring dining options that span food stalls, age-old eateries, and some of Asia's most exciting fine dining rooms. But where do the city's top chefs eat when they’re off duty? From iconic street food spots to polished critic-approved gastronomy, these are their favourite haunts — told in their own words.
PETER CUONG FRANKLIN, FOUNDER, ANAN SAIGON
Chef Peter Cuong Franklin is the founder of Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City’s first Michelin-starred restaurant. Born in Da Lat, Franklin fled Vietnam as a refugee and later graduated from Yale before leaving a successful career in investment banking to pursue his culinary passion. Trained at Le Cordon Bleu and seasoned in world-class kitchens like Alinea in Chicago and Nahm in Bangkok, he returned home to launch Anan in the heart of Cho Cu wet market. His ‘Cuisine Moi’ approach elevates street food traditions with modern finesse, creating a bold, thoughtful new Vietnamese cuisine.
Bo Ne Le Hong
“I’m obsessed with this sizzling beef steak dish — sauteed beef, pate, fried egg, onion, and tomato, served on a cow-shaped plate with a side of crispy baguette. It’s tucked away on a quiet street, simple but incredible quality. The sizzling sound and buttery aroma hit you before the plate even reaches the table, and it never fails to make me feel like I’m back in my childhood kitchen. There’s an art to getting the textures just right—the crunch of the bread, the softness of the egg—and they’ve nailed it.”
489 Huynh Van Banh, Phu Nhuan District, HCMC
Bun Bo Hue (Ton That Dam)
“This new 24-hour spicy beef noodle stall is just down the street from Anan. The broth hits you from a mile away — fermented shrimp paste, chilli oil, pineapple, lemongrass. Order the dac biet and prepare to sweat. I love how unapologetically bold it is. It wakes you up, makes you pay attention.”
Ton That Dam, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC
Tiem Com Chuyen Ky
“One of the last surviving Chinese restaurants in the city centre. Their Cantonese rice bowls with ginger-laced chicken or beef are a must, and don't miss the lap xuong — Vietnam’s take on Chinese sausage. It reminds me of Hong Kong in the ’90s — a hidden gem with staying power and no pretensions.”
67 Ton That Dam, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC
Birdy
“A dive bar in the best sense — small, unglamorous, cheap drinks, and full of local character. Perfect starting point for exploring this cool, fast-evolving area. The cocktails are stronger than they need to be, the crowd is always eclectic, and there’s no better place to kick off a night of culinary wandering. Everyone’s a regular after one visit.”
80 Pham Viet Chanh, Binh Thanh, HCMC
IAN ORTIZ LOZANO, EXECUTIVE CHEF, SOL GROUP
Chef Ian Ortiz Lozano, originally from Mexico, is the executive chef of Sol Group, introducing authentic Mexican flavours to Ho Chi Minh City through vibrant venues like Sol Kitchen & Bar and Taco Del Sol. His culinary journey brings the soul of Mexico to Vietnam, blending tradition with creative flair. At Sol Kitchen & Bar, Latin American cuisine takes centre stage in a refined yet lively atmosphere, while Taco Del Sol celebrates the simplicity and vibrancy of Mexican street food. Through it all, Chef Ian's commitment to flavour, culture, and community shines brightly in every dish.
Truong Tuyen
“A hyper-local spot tucked away in my neighbourhood. Women-run, they serve an incredible grilled pork noodle bowl with roasted peanuts, pickled veg, and homemade sausages. Add fish sauce and fermented chillies — simple, delicious, unforgettable. The smoky sweetness of the pork is perfectly balanced by the tangy crunch of the pickles.”
209/10/4 D. Ton That Thuyet, Phong 3, Quan
Shochu Bar Mangetsu
“A bustling, authentic izakaya that enchanted me on my first day in Saigon — and I’ve been back countless times since. Great sake, vibrant atmosphere, and fantastic grilled skewers. It has that perfectly unpretentious vibe that hits somewhere between comfort and celebration.”
15/3 Le Thanh Ton, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC
Pho Viet Nam
“My go-to for pho. They make their noodles fresh — watch them cutting and cooking them in the kitchen. I order wagyu raw beef with a piece of quay (crispy fried bread) to dip into the broth. Big portions and open all day. It’s the definition of consistent — a rare find in a city that never sleeps. On tough days, this bowl is therapy.”
14 Pham Hong Thai, Ben Thanh, District 1, HCMC
Banh Mi Xanh & Banh Mi Huynh Hoa
“Two favorites for banh mi. I love the lighter, vegan version at Banh Mi Xanh with its sweet-sour peanut butter sauce. But sometimes nothing beats the classic, meat-loaded Banh Mi Huynh Hoa. There’s a banh mi for every mood in Saigon, and I’ve got mine mapped by craving. One soothes, one satisfies — it depends on the day.”
38 Le Thi Rieng, Pham Ngu Lao, District 1, HCMC
Ca Phe Linh
“A classic, rustic coffee shop perfect for a midday break. matcha latte, Vietnamese coffee, coconut coffee — they've got it all, plus a relaxed terrace where you can mingle with locals. Grab a counter seat if you can; the action by the grill is part of the magic, and time moves more slowly here in the best way. It's a peaceful interlude in a city of constant motion.”
1 Truong Dinh, Ben Thanh, District 1, HCMC
QUANG DUNG, FOUNDER, TALES BY CHAPTER
Hanoian chef Quang Dung is a self-taught culinary innovator who transitioned from a successful banking career to the world of food. His flagship restaurant, Chapter Dining in Hanoi, is celebrated for its inventive tasting menus that put a creative spin on Northern Vietnamese techniques and flavours. A strong advocate of sustainability, Dung employs zero-waste practices and seasonal local produce. In 2023, he brought his progressive culinary vision south with Tales by Chapter in Ho Chi Minh City — the country’s first fully plant-based, zero-waste fine dining concept — cementing his role as one of Vietnam's most forward-thinking chefs.
Lua
“A simply perfect bistro with a great wine list and honest, French countryside-style food. Don’t miss the freshly baked Madeleines with banana cardamom jam. Every time I eat here, I feel like I’ve stumbled into a rural inn in Provence. It’s unpretentious but deeply refined.”
2 Street No. 11, Thao Dien, Thu Duc City, HCMC
Thuy 94
“A street food heaven for crab lovers. Go for the soft-shell crab, spring rolls, and tamarind-sauced crab claws. Nostalgic, honest cooking. It's one of those rare places that hasn’t changed a bit, and I hope it never does. The flavours speak louder than any signboard ever could.”
84 Dinh Tien Hoang, Da Kao, District 1, HCMC
Com Tam Nguyen Van Cu
“If you leave Saigon without eating com tam (broken rice), you’ve missed out. This spot serves thick, smoky pork chops over perfectly cooked rice — comfort food at its finest. I’ve eaten here more times than I can count, and it always hits the spot. The grill master here is an unsung genius.”
77 Nguyen Van Cu, District 5, HCMC
Tan Nha
“Traditional cooking done right. Perfect for big groups — order the roasted suckling pig, sweet-sour clams, and the best fried rice in Vietnam. It’s loud, communal, delicious — just how a meal in this fantastic, but crazy, city should be. It’s a banquet that feels like a family reunion, whether you know anyone or not.”
100 Tran Tuan Khai, District 5, HCMC
MARTIN ROBL, EXECUTIVE CHEF, PARK HYATT SAIGON
Chef Martin Robl brings over 16 years of experience within the Hyatt group to his role as executive chef at Park Hyatt Saigon. Having honed his culinary skills in prestigious kitchens across Zurich, Dongguan, Danang, Siem Reap, Shanghai, and Amsterdam, he now oversees the hotel’s acclaimed dining venues. These include Square One, a sophisticated, Michelin selected, French fine dining restaurant, and Opera, which highlights the bold flavours and ingredients of Italy. Chef Robl champions sustainability, sourcing locally and reducing kitchen waste wherever possible. His leadership ensures Park Hyatt Saigon remains one of the city's premier culinary destinations.
Anan Saigon
“Chef Peter pushes boundaries without losing sight of tradition. The Pho Taco and Caviar Banh Nhung are playful yet precise. Every food lover should experience this place. It’s a masterclass in how to evolve cuisine without losing its soul. Every visit leaves me inspired — and full.”
89 Ton That Dam, D1, HCMC
Nephele
“When you want something clean and real, Nephele’s modern Greek dishes deliver. Grilled octopus, juicy lamb — simple food done right. It’s where I go when I want to eat well and feel good. Mediterranean comfort, done with a confident hand.”
125/12 Nguyen Cuu Van Street, Ward 17, Binh Thanh District
Mad Wine
“For serious wine lovers. An expertly curated list of hidden gems and straightforward, well-executed food like steak tartare and charcuterie boards. The kind of place that makes you linger longer than you planned. Even the lighting makes the wine sparkle.”
63 Xuan Thuy, Thao Dien, District 2
CieL Dining & Lounge
“A rooftop with city views and real flavours. The lobster pasta is a safe bet, and the cocktails will keep the night going. It's got that celebratory vibe — you go for dinner, stay for the skyline. Music, martinis, and a little mischief.”
6/3 street no.50, Thao Dien ward
KIRK WESTAWAY, CHEF, THE ALBION
Chef Kirk Westaway, the British culinary star behind the two-Michelin-starred JAAN in Singapore, brings his acclaimed ‘Reinventing British’ cuisine to Ho Chi Minh City with The Albion. Perched on the 23rd floor of Hotel des Arts Saigon, The Albion offers a refined take on British classics, reinterpreting them through a modern lens and highlighting premium seasonal ingredients, from Dalat's freshest produce to Japanese seafood. With its blend of polished British charm and contemporary elegance, The Albion captures Westaway's signature approach: Thoughtful, ingredient-led cuisine that is both sophisticated and deeply personal.
Quince
“Bold, open-flame cooking. Honest and beautifully executed with just the right smoky touch. Every dish has a sense of intent and impact — exactly what modern dining should be. No gimmicks, just skill.”
37bis Ky Dong, Ward 9, District 3, HCMC
Akuna
“A refined dining room where every detail is precise. Chef Sam Aisbett and Manager Des create something truly special. It’s a rare balance of elegance and emotion on the plate. You leave feeling like you’ve just experienced a well-told story.”
9th Floor, Le Meridien, 3C Ton Duc Thang, District 1, HCMC
Monkey Gallery
“Inventive, youthful, and playful. Unexpected flavour combinations backed by solid technique. It's a space where the rules bend but never break — refreshing and fearless. The chefs are having fun, and it shows.”
3rd Floor, 91 Mac Thi Buoi St., District 1, HCM, Vietnam
Cuc Gach Quan
“A charming, nostalgic spot serving soulful Vietnamese home cooking. Perfect for visiting friends. You come for the flavours, but you stay for the memories. It’s a place that reminds you what hospitality means.”
10 Dang Tat, Tan Dinh, District 1, HCMC
