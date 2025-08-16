Where do top chefs eat in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam?

“This new 24-hour spicy beef noodle stall is just down the street from Anan. The broth hits you from a mile away — fermented shrimp paste, chilli oil, pineapple, lemongrass. Order the dac biet and prepare to sweat. I love how unapologetically bold it is. It wakes you up, makes you pay attention.”

Ton That Dam, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC

Tiem Com Chuyen Ky

“One of the last surviving Chinese restaurants in the city centre. Their Cantonese rice bowls with ginger-laced chicken or beef are a must, and don't miss the lap xuong — Vietnam’s take on Chinese sausage. It reminds me of Hong Kong in the ’90s — a hidden gem with staying power and no pretensions.”

67 Ton That Dam, Ben Nghe, District 1, HCMC

Birdy