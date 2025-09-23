Penang food guide: Chefs share their favourite local spots

“A small Indian Muslim place at Lebuh Ah Quee, now already running for over three generations. In the morning, they serve roti canai and chapati with simple sides, such as keema, dhal, and chunky masala beef. During the day, they serve their signature chicken biryani. It pairs well with these traditional dishes, done exceptionally well, such as mutton kurma, fried fish, and ayam bawang, as well as specials like duck curry. One of those places where they treat you like family, you know you’ll be well-fed, and if you go often enough, they’ll even prepare your food without you having to order it.”

48, Lelbuh Ah Quee, George Town, 10200 Penang

Gerai Lidiana, in front of Tanjung Bungah Floating Mosque

“A legend in the nasi campur or nasi melayu scene with a wide spread of local melayu tanjung dishes. Growing up in Tanjung Bungah, this would always be a treat we would get to eat after Friday prayers. Referred by the locals as “Mak Lal” after the owner’s name, Lal Bee, Mak Lal’s spread starts with a superb range of local kerabus and greens like kerabu taugeh and sayur cekur manis masak lemak. Famous for Malay dishes with a slight Indian nuance stemming from Mak Lal’s heritage, the star dishes include fish curry, ikan terubuk stuffed with chilli, but the most popular is definitely the ayam goreng kicap, a fried chicken coated in a sticky, sweet, dark soy sauce.

Arked Tanjong Bungah, Batu Feringgi, Penang

Ocean Green

“Tucked away in a quiet beachside bungalow right in George Town, OG, as locals call it, has been around for decades, and the friendly staff also look like they have been working there for that long. OG serves great localised Chinese or Malaysian Chinese food with dishes that any Malaysian would find comforting and appetising. Spring rolls, fried quail and satay are the usual suspects for starters and sharing style dishes like Teochew steamed fish, sambal kangkong and lesser-known colonial styled treats like cheese-baked crab, crab meat mixed with canned mushrooms and cream sauce baked in its shell as well as a great range of fresh and premium live seafood.

48F Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, 10050 George Town, Penang

Ikan Bakar Pak Din