Penang food guide: Chefs share their favourite local spots
From char kway teow to Teochew porridge, find out where five top chefs eat in Malaysia’s gastronomic capital.
Penang’s chefs know every corner of the island’s food scene, but their own eating habits follow predictable patterns. This is where they eat: At the same char kway teow stall their fathers took them to, the laksa vendor who remembers their order, the kopitiam where they grabbed breakfast before school. These aren’t discoveries or hidden gems. They’re simply the places that matter, eaten quickly between shifts or lingered over on rare free afternoons. Here’s the inside track — their closely guarded favourite spots and exactly what they order.
SUE CHING, CHEF-OWNER OF THIRD CULTURE DINING
Sue Ching trained at L’Institut Paul Bocuse in Lyon and worked in acclaimed French kitchens alongside chefs such as Pascal Barbot and Bertrand Grebaut before returning home to Penang after spending more than a decade abroad. At Third Culture Dining, her intimate fine-dining restaurant, she combines French technique with locally sourced Malaysian ingredients, crafting seasonal menus that reflect both her global experience and deep connection to the island’s markets.
Mews Cafe
“Set in Muntri Mews, this is an excellent place for a modern take on a local favourite. My go-to dish here is nasi lemak with tamarind Japanese mackerel and extra chicken for protein!”
77, Muntri St, Georgetown, 10200, Penang
Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery and Ceki
“These two Nyonya restaurants are must-visits for an authentic Penang experience, especially if you’re craving traditional flavours. My go-to dishes at Auntie Gaik Lean’s are kiam chye ark thng, egg belanda, and beef rendang. If I dine at Ceki, the sambal goreng is a must.”
Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery, 1, Bishop St, Georgetown, 10200 Penang
Ceki, 11-A, Jalan Sri Bahari, George Town, 10050 Penang
2 Frenchies
“For a delicious galette breakfast with a French twist, this is le spot. A must-try is La Complet Galette.”
36, Lebuh Bishop, George Town, 10200 Penang
Sambal
“The Udang Entangled here is a fusion of flavours in a dish that always leaves me craving more.”
300, Lebuh Pantai, George Town, 10300 Penang
Hudson’s Deli
“Up in Tanjung Bungah, I come here for the Reuben sandwich, a hearty, comforting classic when I’m in the mood for something indulgent.”
103, Jalan Chan Siew Teong, Taman Tanjung Bunga, 11200 Penang
WAYMANN CHEONG, CHEF-OWNER OF LUCKY HOLE
Waymann Cheong, winner of the Michelin Guide Kuala Lumpur and Penang 2025 Young Chef Award, grew up in George Town’s diverse neighbourhoods, learning ingredient selection at Chowrasta Market with his aunt. After training at KDU and working in Singapore, he returned to Penang in 2023 to open Lucky Hole, where his boundary-pushing cuisine redefines fine dining with fearless innovation and honest cooking.
Tonkatsu Akinai
“I usually opt for the original Hirae Katsu set, which comes with their signature pork cutlet, tonjiru soup, rice, and a pickled side dish. The finely shredded cabbage adds a refreshing crunch. What I love about this place is the quality of the meat, the perfectly crispy katsu, and the attention to detail, like using fresh Japanese panko for that light, crunchy texture.”
MY 98-G-43 Prima Tanjung, Jalan Fettes, 11200 Penang
Mojojojo
“I love going to Mojojojo Penang for its comforting take on smoked fish rillettes with clam veloute on sourdough for breakfast, as well as their signature aged duck for dinner. They do an amazing job blending local flavours with creativity. Plus, their coffee bar serves excellent house blends, making it the perfect spot to unwind.”
2A-01, Jln Penang, George Town, 10000 Penang
NEP!
“I always have their tasting menu. The use of seasonal ingredients ensures that the flavours are always fresh and reflective of what’s at its best.”
157, Lebuh Campbell, George Town, 10200 Penang
Loy Kee Wanton & Beef Noodle
“I always order the beef noodle with offal. The broth is rich and umami-packed, with tender beef slices and savoury offal that add great depth. The noodle is perfectly springy and chewy, holding just the right amount of flavour to complement the richness of the broth.”
83, Jalan Air Itam, George Town, 10460 Penang
Foong’s Hainan Chicken Rice
“The chicken is incredibly tender and moist, with a smooth, silky skin that almost melts in your mouth, served alongside fragrant rice cooked in chicken fat, giving it a rich, savoury flavour.”
122H, Jalan Hutton, George Town, 10050 Penang
NURILKARIM RAZHA, CHEF-OWNER OF JAWI HOUSE
Nuril, a Swiss-trained chef born in Penang, returned to his roots to establish Michelin-selected Jawi House in 2013, reviving his family’s Jawi Peranakan culinary heritage. Inspired by his mother’s cookbook and generations of family recipes, he champions indigenous Malay cuisine while sourcing local organic ingredients. The R.AGE Food Fight 2016 champion combines traditional northern Malay dishes with his multicultural heritage.
Restoran Ramzan
“A small Indian Muslim place at Lebuh Ah Quee, now already running for over three generations. In the morning, they serve roti canai and chapati with simple sides, such as keema, dhal, and chunky masala beef. During the day, they serve their signature chicken biryani. It pairs well with these traditional dishes, done exceptionally well, such as mutton kurma, fried fish, and ayam bawang, as well as specials like duck curry. One of those places where they treat you like family, you know you’ll be well-fed, and if you go often enough, they’ll even prepare your food without you having to order it.”
48, Lelbuh Ah Quee, George Town, 10200 Penang
Gerai Lidiana, in front of Tanjung Bungah Floating Mosque
“A legend in the nasi campur or nasi melayu scene with a wide spread of local melayu tanjung dishes. Growing up in Tanjung Bungah, this would always be a treat we would get to eat after Friday prayers. Referred by the locals as “Mak Lal” after the owner’s name, Lal Bee, Mak Lal’s spread starts with a superb range of local kerabus and greens like kerabu taugeh and sayur cekur manis masak lemak. Famous for Malay dishes with a slight Indian nuance stemming from Mak Lal’s heritage, the star dishes include fish curry, ikan terubuk stuffed with chilli, but the most popular is definitely the ayam goreng kicap, a fried chicken coated in a sticky, sweet, dark soy sauce.
Arked Tanjong Bungah, Batu Feringgi, Penang
Ocean Green
“Tucked away in a quiet beachside bungalow right in George Town, OG, as locals call it, has been around for decades, and the friendly staff also look like they have been working there for that long. OG serves great localised Chinese or Malaysian Chinese food with dishes that any Malaysian would find comforting and appetising. Spring rolls, fried quail and satay are the usual suspects for starters and sharing style dishes like Teochew steamed fish, sambal kangkong and lesser-known colonial styled treats like cheese-baked crab, crab meat mixed with canned mushrooms and cream sauce baked in its shell as well as a great range of fresh and premium live seafood.
48F Jalan Sultan Ahmad Shah, 10050 George Town, Penang
Ikan Bakar Pak Din
“Pak Din is a grill master and specialist in northern Malay kampung style dishes. As the name suggests, the focus is on grilled fish and other popular grilled items, such as chicken and beef. To accompany the grilled proteins, Pak Din offers a wide selection of traditional dishes that you would typically find only in the mainland of Penang, Kedah, and Perlis. Mainly it’s air asam, kerabu, a nice variety of fresh ulam with sambals, salted and preserved fish, and light curries of young jackfruit and banana stems with beef.”
6735, Jalan Butterworth, Kampung Permatang Manggis, 13200 Kepala Batas, Penang
Tan Jetty Pisang Goreng and Fritters
“This family-run roadside stall, located in the Weld Quay area of George Town, has been serving light and crispy fritters for over two decades. I like that they are consistently good, and their signature banana fritters using local pisang raja and their kuih bakul or nian gao sell out fast. Expect to wait a bit as the family cuts and prepares things fresh to be fried right away. The oil is clean, the uncle is friendly, and there’s a good range of other fried snacks. This place will not disappoint.”
90-A, Pengkalan Weld, 10300 George Town, Penang
DAVID CHIN, CHEF-OWNER OF BEACH STREET BISTROT
David Chin, a veteran restaurateur and self-taught chef, has opened several successful restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, including Bistrot David and the legendary Dave’s Deli. Father to Michelin-starred chef Darren Chin, David recently launched Beach Street Bistrot in Penang, a collaboration with his son, Brian Chin, featuring contemporary European cuisine in a heritage building, showcasing his curiosity-driven, ingredient-focused approach
Ghee Char Kway Teow at Jin Cafe
“Mr Lee Seng Seng fries each plate individually, carefully balancing his soy sauce mix to achieve the perfect char from the wok. For those seeking an alternative to the usual char kway teow, this ghee-enriched version offers a distinctive take on the Penang classic.”
110, Jalan Siam, George Town, 10400 Penang
Seng Fukui Noodles at Jin Cafe
“Two important aspects make Mr Raymond Teh’s Nonya Birthday Noodles or Lam Mee the best on the island: The hand-pounded sambal mixed into the highly flavoured broth, which gives it a bold, flavourful kick, and the addition of a whole blue swimmer crab, which adds an amazing sweet seafood flavour. It reminds me of the Lam Mee my grandma used to make.
110, Jalan Siam, George Town, 10400 Penang
Sister Yao’s Char Kway Kak at Kopitiam Seow Fong Lye
“This char kway kak is all about the wok hei. They cut steamed rice cakes into bite-sized pieces and stir-fry them with preserved radish (chai poh), bean sprouts, eggs, and soy sauce, resulting in a distinctive smoky wok hei flavour. The Yao Sisters deliver a dish with just the right char and plenty of smoky depth.”
96, Lorong Macalister, George Town, 11400 Penang
Restoran Law Cheang Kee
“This homely spot in Nibong Tebal on the mainland is known for its standout tze char dishes. My favourites are the shallow-fried kembong fish served with a splash of soy sauce, chopped chilli padi, and a squeeze of lime, reminiscent of home-style cooking found in smaller towns.”
1962, Jalan Che Ahmad, Taman Sentosa, 14300 Nibong Tebal, Penang
Rojak 101 (Padang Kota Lama Esplanade)
“Of all the rojak in Penang, this is my absolute favourite. The rojak sauce, mixed with umami-inducing shrimp paste (hei ko), is unforgettable. The addition of bonus deep-fried dough sticks and toasted flattened squid elevates this to the next level.”
Medan Renong, 11, Jalan Tun Syed Sheh Barakbah, George Town, 10200 Penang
JOHNSON WONG, CHEF-OWNER AND FOUNDER OF GEN
Johnson Wong, recipient of Malaysia’s Michelin Guide Young Chef Award 2023, is the chef-founder of Michelin-selected Gen Penang and Communal Table. After training at Le Cordon Bleu Sydney and working in Michelin-starred kitchens globally, he returned to create innovative Malaysian cuisine. His restaurant Gen earned a spot on Asia’s Best Restaurants 51-100 list, redefining local ingredients with contemporary techniques.
Loh Duck Koay Chup
“Rich, tasty broth with the perfect texture of koay chup.”
612-U, Jln Paya Terubung, Pekan Ayer Itam, 11500 Ayer Itam, Penang
The Teochew Club
“I don’t think you can find any Teochew porridge better than this for supper.”
17, Lintang Burma, Pulau Tikus, 10250 George Town, Penang
Hema Hema
“Not just unique but also flavorful. Always love to have a scoop of their ice cream before the service.”
88, Lebuh Campbell, George Town, 10200 Penang
Jaloux
“No matter what people say but you can’t fault their pastas.”
24, King Street, George Town, 10300 Penang
The Suckling Pig Cocktail Bar
“For hot buttered absinthe and Oolong Gin Fizz. Very delicious drinks and great hospitality ̶ my favourite neighbourhood bar in town.”
61, Lebuh Noordin, Village/Town, 10300 Penang