Group spirit: The rise of whisky clubs in Singapore

Lai is one of the 3,000-odd members of SLGC, one of the small but growing number of Singapore-based whisky clubs and communities that have emerged online in recent years. More often than not, the groups are run by whisky enthusiasts instead of whisky bar owners; dram lovers who want to reach out to like-minded folk in cyberspace and share their passion for the golden spirit.

SLGC was founded in 2015 by James Phang, 33, a former relationship manager of a bank, who had caught the whisky bug. SLGC was then largely a trading community, where people could buy and sell whiskies, and organise group purchases from overseas shops to defray shipping costs.

In 2019, Facebook banned the sales and trading of alcohol products between users, prompting Phang to pivot SLGC to a purely community page.

Phang said that anyone can join SLGC, with the only requirement that a potential member’s Facebook page should not be a new account to prevent scams.