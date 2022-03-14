Investing in old, rare whiskies: How much is out there and what do NFTs have to do with it?

His plan was simple: To trade rare and old whiskies through his existing wine business. But as he quickly discovered, it was quite difficult to access old, rare, and interesting whisky bottles.

“There's an imbalance between supply and demand of old and rare single malt whisky,” Kishnani said. That imbalance formed the basis of his fund.

The following year, Kishnani launched Platinum Whisky Investment Fund, the world’s first private equity fund focused on rare, single-malt whiskies. The fund gave him a much broader access to rare whisky, or “liquid gold” as it’s sometimes known in investment circles.

According to Knight Frank's Luxury Investment Index, rare whisky investment is the best performing collectible, registering a 483 per cent growth in the last decade. As an asset class, it is garnering increasing interest from Asian investors.

Established with David Robertson – the former master distiller at The Macallan – as the chief investment officer, the fund raised US$12 million (S$16 million) from 50 high-net-worth investors based in Hong Kong, Singapore, Mainland China, and the United Kingdom. It closed in November 2021 at US$26 million (S$35 million), with a gross return of 17 per cent per annum to its investors.

“It was an advantage to be the world's first but it’s also a challenge because nobody has done it before,” he shared.

The first thing he learnt was that investing in barrels or casks markedly outperformed investing in bottles. Second, that they did not have enough exit strategies, like distribution channels, set up for the fund. And lastly, that the legal and compliance formalities were an encumbrance.