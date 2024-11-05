What whisky aficionados can expect from Singapore's largest whisky show

It is time to get spirited away. Whisky Journey, billed as Singapore’s largest dedicated whisky show, is set to return on Nov 29 and Nov 30.

It was first conceptualised as a convention style event by whisky retailer The Whisky Store but when the pandemic essentially disrupted life as we knew it, the team pivoted to turn it into Singapore’s first islandwide bar and restaurant whisky trail in 2020.

The original exhibition concept was finally launched in 2022 and this year, it returns for its third edition at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre with an eye-popping lineup of 30 brands and companies, exclusive whisky offerings and masterclasses.

More enticingly, various brand owners, ambassadors and distillers will also be participating in Whisky Journey, offering attendees the rare opportunity to glean deeper insights into the craft of whisky-making from them while sipping a dram or two.

Luminaries of the whisky world in attendance include Patrick Shelley, the founder and managing director of Currach Irish Whiskey; David Allen, director of sales and marketing at Springbank Distillers and Mitchell’s Glengyle; and Iain Forteath, master blender of Tomintoul and Glencadam.