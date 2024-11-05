What whisky aficionados can expect from Singapore's largest whisky show
Whisky Journey returns with a lineup of rare drams, industry icons, and exclusive offerings.
It is time to get spirited away. Whisky Journey, billed as Singapore’s largest dedicated whisky show, is set to return on Nov 29 and Nov 30.
It was first conceptualised as a convention style event by whisky retailer The Whisky Store but when the pandemic essentially disrupted life as we knew it, the team pivoted to turn it into Singapore’s first islandwide bar and restaurant whisky trail in 2020.
The original exhibition concept was finally launched in 2022 and this year, it returns for its third edition at Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre with an eye-popping lineup of 30 brands and companies, exclusive whisky offerings and masterclasses.
More enticingly, various brand owners, ambassadors and distillers will also be participating in Whisky Journey, offering attendees the rare opportunity to glean deeper insights into the craft of whisky-making from them while sipping a dram or two.
Luminaries of the whisky world in attendance include Patrick Shelley, the founder and managing director of Currach Irish Whiskey; David Allen, director of sales and marketing at Springbank Distillers and Mitchell’s Glengyle; and Iain Forteath, master blender of Tomintoul and Glencadam.
With the aim of being as inclusive as possible, the admission ticket, from S$68 to S$78, includes admission for both days and comes with one free dram of whisky at each booth. Additional tastings are priced from S$2 for core range whiskies and from S$10 for premium pours.
Something new for whisky aficionados is the VIP lounge featuring whiskies curated by Duncan Taylor, an independent whisky merchant with one of the world’s largest privately held collections of vintage and rare scotch whisky casks.
The highlight of the lounge will be three daily masterclasses featuring tastings of three whiskies from closed distilleries. These near-mythical whiskies are the Port Ellen 1983 30-year-old, Glen Mhor 1975 34-year-old and the Caperdonich 1972 41-year-old. Drawn straight from the cask and flown in from Scotland for the masterclasses, these whiskies are not available in the market anymore, which means tasting them at the event might just be a once-in-lifetime experience.
Also, Duncan Taylor will offer about a dozen other premium whiskies for tasting at the lounge at an additional price.
To gain access to the VIP lounge and the masterclass sessions, which are available on a first come first served basis, attendees will have to spend a minimum of S$800 at Duncan Taylor’s main exhibition booth.
Nevertheless, there is plenty more to savour outside the VIP lounge. Duncan Taylor is releasing two exclusive limited edition Whisky Journey bottlings – the Bowmore 23-yer-old and Bunnahabhain 9-year-old, with just 100 bottles of each available at the show.
Discerning palates will also want to look out for premium tastings at the various exhibitor booths as many of these pours are highly valued in the whisky world. You heard it here first – many of the brands will be stocking exclusive releases or limited-edition bottles, for the rare opportunity to taste and even purchase these coveted whiskies, which can otherwise be hard to track down.
One premium whisky to look out for is Springbank’s very rare 30-year-old, with just one bottle available for tasting by dram and a ballot for just two bottles for sale daily. This limited-edition whisky, matured in ex-bourbon and ex-sherry casks and bottled at 46 per cent ABV, offers Springbank’s sweet, syrupy signature flavour with a rich, waxy mouthfeel.
Also available is the Frank McHardy Invergordon 58 Year Old Single Grain Vintage 1965. This prized, limited-edition 51.3 per cent ABV bottling with only 85 units in total celebrates the whisky guru’s illustrious 60-year whisky legacy, which began at Invergordon in 1965 and his stints as master distiller at iconic distilleries including Springbank, Bruichladdich and Bushmills.
Do also keep a lookout for the Tomatin 36 Year Old, which is bottled at 45.1 per cent ABV. It is part of a small batch release matured in a blend of bourbon barrels and oloroso sherry casks, making it rich, fruity and oaky with depth and character.
Attendees can also get first dibs on two new-to-market whisky launches. They are Lochlea, an independent family-owned farm and distillery based in Ayrshire, Scotland and Nagahama, the smallest whisky distillery in Japan located in Shiga prefecture.
With so many ways to explore the art and craft of whisky and to celebrate the subtle flavours of the drink, get ready to raise your glasses and toast “Slainte mhath!”