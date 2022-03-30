A rare 50-year-old Speyside Scotch arrives in Singapore
The Glenlivet is releasing only a single bottle of its prized Winchester Collection Vintage 1967 in Singapore.
Whisky connoisseurs, take note. Speyside-based distillery The Glenlivet has released just one bottle of The Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage 1967, a 50-year-old whisky, for the Singapore market.
First released outside of Singapore in 2019, The Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage 1967, which is limited to only 150 bottles globally, is the third addition to The Glenlivet’s Winchester Collection of old and rare whiskies. The previous two releases were Vintage 1964 and Vintage 1966, launched in 2014 and 2016 respectively.
According to The Glenlivet, the whiskies in the Winchester Collection allow the distillery “to tell a new chapter in The Glenlivet’s rich history and pay tribute to those who shaped this Speyside single malt whisky”.
The Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage pays homage to Alan Winchester, the distillery’s esteemed master distiller.
Winchester, who has more than four decades of experience in the Scotch industry and also oversees distillation for the 14 distilleries in the Pernod Ricard group (of which The Glenlivet is part of), earned the accolade of Master Distiller of the Year in Whisky Magazine’s “Icons of Whisky Scotland 2017.” He is also the past president of the Malt Distillers Association and past chairman of the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in Scotland.
“The launch of Vintage 1967 is a momentous occasion for The Glenlivet, and a particularly proud one for me personally. To have my name associated with one of the finest luxury single malts that money can buy is an honour – what a fantastic way to celebrate more than 40 years in the whisky industry,” said Winchester.
Bottled in June 2018, The Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage 1967 is a blend of rare single malts, the youngest of which was laid down by Robert Arthur, the distillery’s former master distiller, in 1967. Generations of master distillers continued to monitor the elixir’s ageing process as it slumbered in American oak barrels, hogsheads, and sherry butts. The spirit is non-chill filtered at cask strength with an ABV of 48 per cent.
According to its press statement, the Vintage 1967 offers a rich and fruity nose, with notes of apricot jam and sweet ripe peaches, and a hint of toasted almonds. The taste is smooth and velvety, with flavours of fondant orange and milk chocolate, and a long, luxuriously sweet finish.
The whisky’s bottle and curved case designs are beautiful to boot. Award-winning British designer Bethan Gray – whose grandfather was a research forester in the Cairngorms, where the distillery is located – drew inspiration from the River Spey and the layers of mist that drape the surrounding valleys to reinterpret her characteristic Dhow pattern that encircles the bottle.
The hand-stained birds-eye maple case is made with solid copper overlays that are reminiscent of the distillery’s charred barrels and copper stills. The canister is also inlaid with mother-of-pearl to reflect the freshwater pearl mussel shells indigenous to the River Spey.
Master glassblower Brodie Nairn was engaged to create an ombre effect – a visual gradation of colours – on the bottle to reflect the ageing process of whisky. Each bottle is then engraved and hand-painted.
Gray, who spent many months working closely with Winchester to produce Vintage 1967, said: “Everything I do is about collaborating with people to tell stories through craft, so it was a real honour to work with Alan Winchester to create this incredibly special bottle of Scotch whisky. We’re both inspired by spending time in nature and what better inspiration than the Cairngorms, where The Glenlivet distillery is based?”
Winchester said the collaboration with Gray has allowed them to “epitomise not only Vintage 1967’s luxurious quality but also the expert craftsmanship which led to its creation”.
He added: “The result is a beautiful and captivating bottle, which complements the sublime tasting experience and helps make Vintage 1967 the definitive collector’s item.”
The Vintage 1967 will be sold at S$35,000. Interested buyers should first visit this link to fill in their contact information in a form for the Pernod Ricard team to get in touch with them.