A rare 50-year-old Speyside Scotch arrives in Singapore

The Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage pays homage to Alan Winchester, the distillery’s esteemed master distiller.

Winchester, who has more than four decades of experience in the Scotch industry and also oversees distillation for the 14 distilleries in the Pernod Ricard group (of which The Glenlivet is part of), earned the accolade of Master Distiller of the Year in Whisky Magazine’s “Icons of Whisky Scotland 2017.” He is also the past president of the Malt Distillers Association and past chairman of the Institute of Brewing and Distilling in Scotland.

“The launch of Vintage 1967 is a momentous occasion for The Glenlivet, and a particularly proud one for me personally. To have my name associated with one of the finest luxury single malts that money can buy is an honour – what a fantastic way to celebrate more than 40 years in the whisky industry,” said Winchester.

Bottled in June 2018, The Glenlivet Winchester Collection Vintage 1967 is a blend of rare single malts, the youngest of which was laid down by Robert Arthur, the distillery’s former master distiller, in 1967. Generations of master distillers continued to monitor the elixir’s ageing process as it slumbered in American oak barrels, hogsheads, and sherry butts. The spirit is non-chill filtered at cask strength with an ABV of 48 per cent.

According to its press statement, the Vintage 1967 offers a rich and fruity nose, with notes of apricot jam and sweet ripe peaches, and a hint of toasted almonds. The taste is smooth and velvety, with flavours of fondant orange and milk chocolate, and a long, luxuriously sweet finish.

The whisky’s bottle and curved case designs are beautiful to boot. Award-winning British designer Bethan Gray – whose grandfather was a research forester in the Cairngorms, where the distillery is located – drew inspiration from the River Spey and the layers of mist that drape the surrounding valleys to reinterpret her characteristic Dhow pattern that encircles the bottle.