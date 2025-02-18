Holiday The White Lotus way: What it’s like to stay in Anantara Resorts in Koh Samui
See inside Anantara Lawana and Anantara Bophut, two of the luxurious filming locations of The White Lotus Season 3.
One glance at the lotus-filled pond that stretches to the shore and I can see why Mike White, the creator of black comedy drama anthology The White Lotus, chose the Anantara Bophut Koh Samui as one of the filming locations for the show’s third season.
There are dozens upon dozens of gigantic lotus leaves floating serenely — some look large enough to support the weight of a small child — and peeking in between are delicate lotus flowers shooting up to the sky. If there ever was a hotel that should be called “The White Lotus”, this is it.
When HBO’s The White Lotus hit the screens in 2021, viewers devoured the drama, intrigue and the breathtaking settings that sparked major wanderlust especially as many of us were still in the pandemic doldrums. By the time the second season came out in 2022, the show became one of the best examples of the set-jetting travel trend.
Travellers headed to Hawaii and Sicily in droves, and the Four Seasons hotels that served as the show’s primary shooting location received an influx of reservations. It was reported that San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons in Taormina, Sicily was booked solid for a year soon after the show aired.
There have already been plenty of column inches devoted to The White Lotus Season 3, which was filmed in Thailand, largely on the island of Koh Samui. Interest has been exponential: Online travel agent Opodo says searches for filming locations have risen by over 80 per cent compared to 2024. Meanwhile, tourism officials are predicting a 20 per cent growth this year, according to a report by Bloomberg. The show is also likely a big factor why Thailand was named Destination of the Year 2025 by Travel and Leisure.
The third season was mainly filmed in a Four Seasons hotel as is tradition — at the gorgeous Four Seasons Koh Samui, to be precise. Creating the fictional hotel, however, also involved two other luxury Samui properties: Anantara Bophut and Anantara Lawana. Both resorts serve as a dazzling backdrop to the spiritual angle this season is centred on, as well as the (deadly) plot twists the franchise is known for. All in all, perfect for a larger-than-life holiday destination.
Which parts of these Anantara resorts make it to the series, and most importantly, what is it like to stay? Here’s the lowdown.
ANANTARA BOPHUT KOH SAMUI: TIMELESS TRADITION IN THE HEART OF THE ACTION
From the ancient wooden bridge that creates an unforgettable arrival to the sprawling Moroccan-inspired spa, I spotted a hundred lotus flowers and leaves floating at Anantara Bophut. Well, I didn’t count exactly how many there were, but it’s safe to say that every body of water in the resort had them — save Bophut beach, of course.
“The crew of The White Lotus actually put these ones by the entrance fountain and we decided to keep them,” said Khun Fon, who took me around the hotel to share highlights during the month-long filming. It doesn’t feel out of place because upon walking in the pavilion roofed lobby — which was used as the lobby in the series — your eye is immediately drawn to an infinity pond teeming with lotus flowers and leaves. This decorative feature is meant to symbolise the area’s roots as a source of freshwater (Bophut translates to fresh water in Thai) and it’s definitely a mesmerising sight, especially at night when illuminated by torches.
This beachfront resort is near the vibrant Fisherman’s Village but when you’re lounging in the airy garden salas, it feels like you’re in a secluded villa. Trees are allowed to flourish naturally, including a sculptural one by the hotel's driveway (which you’ll spot in the trailer), and thick layers of tropical foliage create a paradisiacal feel. This is the handiwork of the inimitable Bill Bensley, who originally did the landscape architecture as well as designed the spellbinding spa. His team returned to the property to spruce things up before filming for The White Lotus commenced.
Opened in 2004, the resort is shrouded in mature greenery you almost forget you’re by the ocean. The sound of the waves and sights of 60-feet-tall swaying palm trees remind you of its prime location on Bophut Beach, just a few minutes’ walk away to the famous night markets. It would be a waste to head out right away as there’s plenty to explore within the hotel itself, which is in the process of refurbishing its rooms and other amenities, the initiative of the young, enterprising general manager Thomas Boehringer.
You can spend the morning by the swimming pool encircled by playful sculptures of monkeys — a tribute to the animals who helped fishermen gather coconuts back in the day. A lazy afternoon in the lush, 3,000-sq-m spa is a must, which boasts standalone treatment rooms that are the definition of indulgence (it featured quite heavily on the show). It’s one of the most transportative spas I’ve ever experienced, both in terms of design and the quality of the treatment.
Hotel restaurants are sometimes overlooked but the two outlets here are stellar. Guilty, a South American restaurant with a great view of the pool and the golden Bophut beach, serves up tasty tostadas and ceviche, as well as fantastic cocktails. Don’t miss their signature Holy Guacamole, which is freshly prepared tableside and is a delicious accompaniment to any dish on the menu.
Thin Tai may look quite ordinary in the morning when it’s set up for breakfast, but the contemporary Thai dishes offered at dinner time are truly remarkable. It’s here where I had the best Massaman curry of my life: lamb shank braised for 48 hours that it falls off the bone steeped in an exceptionally aromatic Massaman curry with young coconut. It’s a dish worth seeking out when in Samui.
It would be wrong to leave without taking a photograph in the beautiful grounds, and naturally the most popular spot is on the wooden boat in the middle of the lotus pond. If you’re a hardcore The White Lotus (or Blackpink) fan, however, take a cue from Lisa and head to Tan Beach Lounge. She posted two pictures in June 2024 right by the swings and close to the sunbeds, all you need to recreate it is a splashing outfit.
Anantara Bophut Koh Samui Resort, 99/9 Bophut Bay Samui Island, Surat Thani 84320, Thailand, www.anantara.com/en/bophut-koh-samui
ANANTARA LAWANA KOH SAMUI: A SERENE SEASIDE HIDEAWAY
Just 10 minutes after I touched down at Samui airport, I was already walking along the slender koi pond at Anantara Lawana, pulling away from the noise of the road one step at a time. Centrally located in Chaweng, this well-loved property unveils itself slowly but captivates guests fully. Its staying power is evident in the string of accolades — the Michelin Guide awarded it one key in its maiden edition and it was also named one of the top 10 hotels in Thailand in Conde Nast Traveller UK’s Reader’s Choice Awards 2024.
I arrived in the evening and the moment I sat down at Ocean Kiss, an all-day restaurant with an extensive menu spanning western comfort food to Thai favourites, the stress of travelling with a toddler began drifting away. I felt a wave of relaxation wash over me, thanks to the balmy weather, a refreshing glass of rose, and the genuinely warm welcome of the staff.
My son couldn’t resist the call of the beach, and ambled to the shore to play with the bucket and spade entertained by the restaurant’s superstar manager, Khun Mint. Nothing could tempt him back to the table except when his favourite dessert, vanilla ice cream, was served.
Waking up in my villa the next day, I really felt that I was nowhere else but on a Thai island. Unlike other tropical resorts in Samui, Anantara Lawana leans heavily into the destination’s Sino-Thai heritage, which reveals itself in the characterful architecture and interior design. The pool suites reference Nathon’s charming shophouses, while the pool villas have fishing-themed decorative elements honouring the area’s roots as a fishing village.
That’s not to say it’s stuck in the past — the resort’s suites have just emerged from a renovation so they currently look their best. They’ve also refreshed the beachfront area and pool deck, which now have a bounty of sleek sun loungers. Modern service touches like the Instgrammable floating breakfast are on offer, but more interesting are the new immersive experiences like a sunrise kayak led by the creative and energetic general manager Frederic Kolde himself.
This strong sense of place is also down to the private stretch of sand that Anantara Lawana occupies on Chaweng Beach. Majority of the restaurants — from the casual Crab Shack to the lovely toes-in-sand Sandal Beach Lounge and the stylish Cay restaurant serving up exquisite home-style Thai dishes — are steps away from the shore. This means you can relish the cool ocean breeze any time of day, and have a front seat when the full moon appears, a legendary sight that made Samui and neighbouring Koh Phangan world-famous.
While you may be tempted to stay at the beach all day, Anantara Lawana has other beautiful spots to take in amazing views of the island, including Koh Matlang across the water. This best perch would be a private canopy at Treetops Signature Dining, a restaurant built around a 120-year-old tree, and the only treetop restaurant in Samui.
The vantage point I loved most, however, was The Singing Bird Lounge. This charming al fresco bar with thatched hut roofs and rustic lanterns is a lovely place to enjoy the remains of the day. Cocktail in hand, I savoured a panoramic view of the water and islands beyond, enjoyed the melodic birdsong in the background, and watched as the sky transformed from light blue to lilac. It’s the kind of place that allows you to truly enjoy the present, and perhaps imagine that you’re a character on The White Lotus.
Not far off, actually. This picturesque setting features as the bar in the third season and everyone’s invited to live their White Lotus dreams with a specially crafted Anantara Lotus Mirage cocktail. Fans of the show will say cheers to that!
Anantara Lawana Koh Samui, 92 1, Tambon Bo Put, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84320, Thailand; www.anantara.com/en/lawana-koh-samui