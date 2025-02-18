Holiday The White Lotus way: What it’s like to stay in Anantara Resorts in Koh Samui

One glance at the lotus-filled pond that stretches to the shore and I can see why Mike White, the creator of black comedy drama anthology The White Lotus, chose the Anantara Bophut Koh Samui as one of the filming locations for the show’s third season.

There are dozens upon dozens of gigantic lotus leaves floating serenely — some look large enough to support the weight of a small child — and peeking in between are delicate lotus flowers shooting up to the sky. If there ever was a hotel that should be called “The White Lotus”, this is it.

When HBO’s The White Lotus hit the screens in 2021, viewers devoured the drama, intrigue and the breathtaking settings that sparked major wanderlust especially as many of us were still in the pandemic doldrums. By the time the second season came out in 2022, the show became one of the best examples of the set-jetting travel trend.

Travellers headed to Hawaii and Sicily in droves, and the Four Seasons hotels that served as the show’s primary shooting location received an influx of reservations. It was reported that San Domenico Palace, a Four Seasons in Taormina, Sicily was booked solid for a year soon after the show aired.