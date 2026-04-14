What top chefs really think about Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards

There’s no doubt that being part of the list is important for chefs, and the dynamic nature of 50 Best makes it a heat map of the most exciting restaurants. “It's special to be on the list and stay for so many years,” said chef Julien Royer, whose restaurant Odette topped the Asia list twice; it was crowned the best restaurant in Singapore and his colleague Lesley Liu was awarded Asia's Best Sommelier in the 2026 edition. “I was in the room for the brand’s regional expansion in Singapore in 2013. We were given the ‘One to Watch’ award and it was incredible to witness an iconic moment,” he added.

Another mainstay, chef Richard Ekkebus of Amber in Hong Kong, agreed. “For me, Asia’s 50 Best has never been about ranking; it has always been about relevance, dialogue and responsibility,” he shared. “To have remained on the list for years speaks not to a single moment of success, but to consistency, evolution, and resilience. It reflects a team that continually questions itself and strives to move forward,” added Ekkebus, who was also the recipient of peer-voted Chef’s Choice Award in 2015.

The 50 Best famously has a looser criteria — restaurants needn’t have white table cloths or cook with French techniques — and this allows for more novel expressions and lesser-known cuisines to shine. For Pichaya Soontornyanakij, aka chef Pam, the first Asian to be named the World’s Best Female Chef in 2025, being part of the list is a meaningful representation of a long journey of learning, growth, and persistence. The award-winning chef sees the recognition as a reflection for her continuous effort, and it also serves as an important platform. “It allows what we are doing at Potong — Thai-Chinese cuisine, our ingredients, our techniques, and our perspective — to be seen and understood by a global audience. That kind of visibility opens doors not just for one restaurant, but for Thai cuisine more broadly. It creates curiosity and encourages people to explore more deeply,” she added.