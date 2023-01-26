Why Bhutan, the happiest country on earth, is worth paying US$200 a day for

For instance, some of the SDF will go towards offsetting the carbon footprint of visitors by planting trees, upskilling workers in the tourism sector, cleaning and maintaining trails and electrifying Bhutan’s transportation sector, among other projects.

Bringing up the phrase “high value, low volume”, which has often been used to describe the country’s tourism policy, he said this term might imply that the country is only courting rich travellers. However, that is not the case.

“People viewed it in a literal sense as not encouraging more numbers to come in, which is not the case. Of course we want more visitors but those who are sensible and willing to give back something,” he explained.

“When we say we have a ‘high value’ tourism policy, this is not just for the visitors, it is again for all of us. We want to ensure our visitors get an experience that they will not get from any other country in the world.”